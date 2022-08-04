Alameda County – A bill giving homicide victims’ families the right to reopen unsolved federal cases has been sent to President Joe Biden for approval.
The bill, known as the Homicide Victims’ Families Rights Act, was co-authored by Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell and passed by unanimous consent in the U.S. Senate on July 25. The House of Represe ntatives approved the bill 406-20 in March.
“Far too many homicides in our country are going unsolved, leaving families and communities devastated,” Swalwell said in a statement. “As a former prosecutor, I am hopeful that my bill will help give grieving families some closure and allow them to move one step closer toward the healing and justice they deserve.”
Although the bill affects homicide cases where federal investigators have become involved, Swalwell said in a speech before the bill’s passage in the House that he hoped state legislatures would follow suit for crimes investigated by local police.
“It will serve as a crucial model for the states to look at a federal law that could inspire in their own states the ability to adopt a local homicide victims’ bill of rights,” said Swalwell.
The bi-partisan bill, authored with Rep. Michael McCaul, would give homicide victims’ relatives the right to have their loved one’s federal case file reviewed after the case had gone cold for three years. The law would require a full reinvestigation using the latest technologies to obtain evidence and leads, and require detectives to provide the families with updates.
“By passing this legislation, we are providing not only hope, but resources to those who lost family members to federal murder cases to ensure cold cases do not stay that way,” McCaul said in a statement. “I remain optimistic states will follow Congress’ lead and enact similar legislation on the state level.”
Swalwell said the bill will affect homicide cases on Native American reservations, crimes involving federal law enforcement officers killed in action, U.S. citizens killed abroad, and homicides on federal land and the high seas.
“I have been in a courtroom when a guilty verdict is delivered in a murder case, and I've seen the closure that the families experience when that occurs for them,” Swalwell told Congress. “I've also met with a number of families where they have not yet seen their family member's killer brought to justice, and there's a marked difference. This revitalizes the review.”
The bill came at a time when the Murder Accountability Project, a non-profit organization tracking solve rates nationwide, determined the rate percentage of homicides for which someone is criminally charged has dropped from more than 90% in 1965 to under 65 percent in 2018. Since 1980, killers in more than 250,000 American murders have not been arrested.
“Every year, countless homicides leave mothers and fathers without children, spouses widowed, and sons and daughters without parents,” Swalwell told Congress. “Their crimes spare no one, whether it's the unfortunate victim or the family member who is left with lasting shock, turmoil and grief.”