Swalwell Campaign Photo

Eric Swalwell

 U.S. House Office of Photography

Alameda County – A bill giving homicide victims’ families the right to reopen unsolved federal cases has been sent to President Joe Biden for approval.

The bill, known as the Homicide Victims’ Families Rights Act, was co-authored by Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell and passed by unanimous consent in the U.S. Senate on July 25. The House of Represe ntatives approved the bill 406-20 in March.