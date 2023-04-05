ES Official Photo 114th.jpg
U.S. House Office of Photography

Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell announced bipartisan legislation March 29 that would place airline passengers convicted or fined in air rage incidents on a “No Fly” list, preventing them from ever boarding an aircraft again.

Flanked by flight attendants who related their personal stories of being attacked or trying to calm violent passengers as they worked, Swalwell, Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, and U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennsylvania, said at a Washington D.C. news conference that they expect to receive so much support from their colleagues, the measure will pass easily.