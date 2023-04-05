Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell announced bipartisan legislation March 29 that would place airline passengers convicted or fined in air rage incidents on a “No Fly” list, preventing them from ever boarding an aircraft again.
Flanked by flight attendants who related their personal stories of being attacked or trying to calm violent passengers as they worked, Swalwell, Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, and U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennsylvania, said at a Washington D.C. news conference that they expect to receive so much support from their colleagues, the measure will pass easily.
“This is simply to make sure that when it comes to flying, we protect the people who protect us,” Swalwell said. “The pilots, the flight attendants, the flight crew -- they’ve worked hard over the past few years. They’ve been through hell and back from this pandemic, to just a very tense, hot political environment in America.”
The Protection from Abusive Passengers Act follows reports from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that its investigators handled 831 unruly-passenger incidents in 2022. In 2020, during the pandemic and mask mandates, the FAA handled 183 reports, but that number rose to 1,099 in 2021. In 2017, there were just 91 such incidents.
Swalwell said pilots and flight attendants should not have to tolerate such behavior.
“These people have taken care of us in flight,” Swalwell said. “Their top job is to ensure our safety and the number one thing that I hear from pilots and flight attendants – ‘This isn’t what we signed up for. We’re willing to be away from our families. We’re willing to get you to your wedding, to your business trip, to your funeral, your kid’s graduation, the long awaited vacation. We’re willing to do all of that and get you there safely. But we didn’t sign up to break up a fistfight at 30,000 feet.’”
Under the proposed legislation, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) would create and manage a program that bars passengers who are fined or convicted of physical assault, intimidation, and abuse from flying on commercial aircrafts. The “No Fly” list, patterned after lists that ban suspected terrorists from flying, would include provisions that give passengers a chance to appeal to remove their names from the list.
Reed said the legislation is straightforward: Passengers must follow the rules and behave, or they will not be permitted on flights again.
“Mask mandates have nothing to do with the recent incidents of people trying to open aircraft doors mid-flight or stab crew members with food utensils,” Reed said. “These actions would be shocking and unacceptable in any setting. But on an airplane, such behavior can also represent a real threat to all those on board. “
Several airline workers unions endorsed the bill, including the Air Line Pilots Association; Association of Flight Attendants, CWA; Association of Professional Flight Attendants; and Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO; American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines also support the measure.
Speaking to reporters, Cher Taylor, an Orlando-based flight attendant with Frontier Airlines, described how she tried to stop a fight between two passengers on the ground in Miami. One white male passenger punched a Black male passenger while shouting obscenities and racial slurs until other passengers pulled them apart. The dispute, she said, erupted because the Black passenger did not remove his carry-on bag fast enough.
“I was crying. I was traumatized,” Taylor said. “I’ve had months of therapy and struggled initially to go back to work. I’m still haunted.”
Flight attendant Jennifer Vitalo said a passenger shouted obscenities and punched her in the head as she worked a Southwest flight. She spent 10 days in the hospital.
“They could come back,” Vitalo said. “That’s part of some of this sustained trauma that we feel. Somebody can assault us or our crew members and they can travel on another airline with you or your families. We’re there to do a job and we want to keep our passengers safe, as well as each other, and we deserve to go to work and to come home in the same shape that we were in when we got there.”
Under the bill, an “abusive passenger” would be defined as someone convicted of physically or sexually assaulting a commercial aircraft crewmember, or threatening to do so; engaging in an action that poses an imminent threat to the safety of the aircraft and others on board; assaulting a federal airport or air carrier employee working security in an airport; or any other federal assaults, threats, or intimidation offenses against an aircraft crewmember while in flight.
The bill would assess fines for tampering or interfering with any security system during flight.
Fitzpatrick said he was optimistic the bill would succeed and that it would receive broad bipartisan and bicameral support.
“There’s got to be a strong deterrent, strong punishments that follow and make sure that those people can never come anywhere near any airport in this country ever again,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s the least we can do for the people that keep us safe every day.”