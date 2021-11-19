The Tri-Valley's congressional leader, Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15), recently voted for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, an historic investment in America’s infrastructure.
Following the vote, Swalwell touted the legislation’s anticipated impact on Californians, including much-needed funding for roads, bridges, airports, grid resiliency and climate change, broadband, and rail.
“This evening’s passage of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act is historic and essential,” said Swalwell. “This bipartisan investment in our country’s infrastructure will help create good-paying jobs and grow our economy – all without raising taxes. So many of these investments are critical to the East Bay, such as investing in an electric vehicle infrastructure to fight climate change and create local jobs, building new and resilient transmission lines to reduce wildfire risk, and funding rail construction and upgrades. This might include projects like Valley Link, connecting BART to the Altamont Commuter Express to relieve car traffic along the I-580 corridor.”
Specifically, the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will: make the largest federal investment in public transit ever; make the largest federal investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak; make the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system; make the largest investment in clean drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in American history; ensure every American has access to reliable high-speed internet; help tackle the climate crisis.