Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), whose East Bay district includes one of the largest Indian American communities in the U.S., recently returned from a trip to India to celebrate the celebration of 75 years of relations between the two countries.
Formal government relations between the U.S. and India date back to 1947, when India achieved independence from the United Kingdom. During the visit, Swalwell met with India Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra to discuss ways to counter China’s economic activities and how the two countries can work together to promote a more peaceful and prosperous world.