Alameda County — Two East Bay restaurateurs joined Tri-Valley Rep. Eric Swalwell last week (Feb. 8) to call on the U.S. Congress to replenish a federal rescue fund that fell billions of dollars short in aiding businesses severely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Omar Etemadi, owner of Oasis Restaurant and Wine Lounge in Pleasanton, and Bill Rinetti, who owns Massimo’s in Fremont, described for reporters how the pandemic affected their establishments and employees and how nearly $29 billion included in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was not enough to meet the nationwide demand.
Etemadi said he received $200,000 last year and kept his Pleasanton business open. The pandemic, however, forced him to shut down his second restaurant in Dublin and lay off workers, because he got behind on rent in both locations and feared the debt could cost him his house. The allocated money, he said, lasted only three months.
“I couldn’t save both places,” Etemadi said. “I had over 60 employees combined total and even though we got the $200,000 fund there was not enough for two restaurants to survive.”
Rinetti said he received nothing.
“We need the money because we have to kind of reinvent ourselves,” Rinetti said. “I don't have enough money to…buy new equipment, to hire new staff in order to kind of meet the changes that COVID has (brought.)”
Rinetti said his business had improved by the end of 2021, but tanked again in January. He said he applied for a grant with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) last year, but the money was quickly exhausted and he went without help. He built a makeshift patio for dining outside his restaurant, but it’s beaten up and needs a lot of work.
People have complained that it's not very comfortable,” he said. “But I don't have the funds to fix it. So having this grant would allow me to do that and allow us to compete.”
Swalwell joined with fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon in an online news conference to support Blumenauer’s bipartisan bill they believe can pass in both the House and Senate. Blumenauer said Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi supports the measure.
Last year, Biden’s plan enacted in March 2021 allocated funds for about 100,000 restaurants, bars, food trucks, caterers, tasting rooms and taprooms. The demand, however, was far greater. About 362,000 proprietors filed applications asking for $75 billion in three weeks.
“(Rinetti) texts me probably once a week asking if there's hope that he could be the 100,001st restaurant grant because he applied and unfortunately did not get it,” Swalwell said. “It just breaks my heart to see a restaurant that I know so well and staff who work so hard being affected when we have a solution.”
Last summer, the SBA said it would hold the applications it received in the event Congress supplied more funds. The program’s online portal was taken down, not allowing anyone else to apply.
Blumenauer’s bill would provide funds to cover the existing applications. Although the restaurant industry added jobs last month, nearly 1 million restaurant and bar workers lost employment from the beginning of the pandemic, the lawmakers said.
Restaurants, Blumenauer said, are a significant employer of women and a key industry for immigrants.
“This has been a brutal struggle for them,” he said. “Even though we were able to get (funds to) 100,000, those grants were gone in a heartbeat. And we still have over a quarter million people who are applying and who need this to be able to weather the storm.”