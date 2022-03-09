Alameda County — Tri-Valley Rep. Eric Swalwell has joined seven female Congress members in calling for a federal investigation into “disturbing and extensive sexual abuse and misconduct complaints” made by inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin. (FCI Dublin.)
The group sent a letter to Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz asking that he look into whether FCI Dublin is in compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), which requires federal prison officials to take measures to prevent, respond and report on sexual misconduct behind bars.
Additionally, the lawmakers wrote to Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Director Michael Carvajal asking that he provide data on sexual misconduct complaints and offer an explanation for what measures were taken in response.
As reported in The Independent in 2020 and 2021, three FCI Dublin corrections officers — including the warden — were hit with charges for sexual misconduct involving inmates at the women’s prison.
In February, the Associated Press published results of its own reporters’ investigation that found a toxic culture at the prison that allowed employees to sexually abuse inmates and cover up their offenses. The problem became so notorious, prisoners and workers called it “The rape club.”
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) previously had called for Carvajal to resign. Carvajal, appointed to his position by former President Donald Trump, has done so, but will remain in his position until a successor is named by President Joseph Biden.
“We were first made aware of the systemic issues plaguing FCI Dublin through the detailed articles and investigations completed by several reputable news sources earlier this month, including that of the Associated Press,” the members wrote in the letter to Horowitz. “These media reports uncovered that inmates at the facility had made the first internal complaints to staff members about five years ago, but they were largely ignored.”
Led by Bay Area Rep. Jackie Speier, co-chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, the lawmakers specifically want Horowitz to look into flawed reporting and investigation procedures in response to complaints; alleged retaliation against staff and inmates who filed complaints or assisted in probes; inadequate camera surveillance; and the impact of low staffing levels.
The letters call for an inspection of the facility and access to a 2021 audit of the prison. The letter to Carvajal demands that data of complaints from 2022 be published online so that it can be compared to previous years.
About 635 women are housed at the low-security facility, one of 136 federal BOP prisons nationwide.
In December, corrections officer John Russell Bellhouse, 39, of Pleasanton was charged with sexually abusing a female inmate at the Dublin facility. Those charges came months after Ray J. Garcia, the former warden and a fellow officer, Ross Klinger, were charged with similar offenses.
Besides Swalwell, the letters also are signed by Speier and Los Angeles Rep. Karen Bass, who is running for her city’s mayor. The other congress members who signed the letter are Democratic Women’s Caucus co-chair Lois Frankel of Florida; Brenda Lawrence of Michigan; Veronica Escobar of Texas and Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas.