Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Tom Emmer (R-MN), co-chairs of the Personalized Medicine Caucus in Congress, have introduced legislation to address drug-gene interactions and ensure that patients have access to the latest treatment information.
According to GovTrack, the legislation, introduced Feb. 28, would update the National Action Plan for Adverse Drug Event Prevention to provide educational information on adverse drug events and improve electronic health records.
Swalwell’s office said the “Right Drug Dose Now” bill would “enable the use of evidence-based pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing to prevent adverse drug events and ensure that patients receive medications tailored to their genetic makeup.”
PGx is the study of how genes affect the body's response to certain medicines.
“PGx testing is a quickly evolving field of personalized medicine and this information is critical for the over 40 million Americans taking more than five medications daily,” Swalwell said. “Patients and medical professionals must understand their potential uses to make informed treatment decisions that are best for each individual patient.”
The bill would also allocate additional funding to the Genomic Community Resources program at the National Institute of Health to better integrate PGx testing into patient care.
As of Monday, the bill had not been assigned to a House committee for consideration.