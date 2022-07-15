U.S. Representatives Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Jahana Hayes (D-CT) today introduced the Educator Down Payment Assistance Act to make homeownership more accessible and affordable for teachers.
The bill would establish a new grant program at the Department of Education for local governments and local educational agencies to provide down payment assistance to full-time public-school educators and school staff who are first-time home buyers.
Educator shortages have only worsened during the pandemic and housing affordability is the biggest reason given for teachers leaving the profession. Entry-level teachers spend nearly half of their salaries on rent and typical rent is unaffordable for entry-level teachers in 49 of the 50 largest metro areas in the United States.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, America was facing a shortage of qualified early childhood and K-12 teachers, because they are so often underpaid and overworked, especially in low-income communities,” said Swalwell. “The Educator Down Payment Assistance Act can help address these disparities by helping teachers and other educational professionals afford homes in the communities where they teach.”
Currently, public elementary and secondary teachers earn about 20 percent less than similarly educated professions. Based on a worldwide comparison, the average salary gap between teachers and others with comparable educational backgrounds is greater in the U.S. than in any other OECD country with available data.
“Teacher pay has not kept pace with any other profession, leaving educators financially insecure and often forcing them to forgo the dreams of homeownership,” said Hayes. “With rising inflation and the high cost of living, teachers cannot compete in the current housing market. I am pleased to join Congressman Swalwell in making homeownership more attainable for educators. The Educator Down Payment Assistance Act will provide first-time home buyers with the financial support to purchase homes and build a life in the communities where they serve.”
The act would authorize the Secretary of Education to provide competitive grants to local governments and local educational agencies that provide down payment assistance to full-time educators; and allow educators with five or more years of service making up to 120 to 180 percent of median income depending on local costs of living to apply for grants up to $25,000. Eligible grantees include public-school teachers, principals, specialized instruction support personnel, librarians, and counselors who are first-time home buyers.