Following a federal indictment of former President Donald Trump last week on charges he illegally held onto classified documents when he left office, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) suggested he may have done so deliberately “for his own benefit.”

“Let us be clear what is alleged – that Donald Trump kept top-secret nuclear documents at his residence,” Swalwell said. “A man who once leveraged $300 million in military (aid) for the Ukrainians to find ‘dirt’ on his political opponent would certainly be inclined to leverage nuclear secrets for his own benefit.”