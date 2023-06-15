Following a federal indictment of former President Donald Trump last week on charges he illegally held onto classified documents when he left office, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) suggested he may have done so deliberately “for his own benefit.”
“Let us be clear what is alleged – that Donald Trump kept top-secret nuclear documents at his residence,” Swalwell said. “A man who once leveraged $300 million in military (aid) for the Ukrainians to find ‘dirt’ on his political opponent would certainly be inclined to leverage nuclear secrets for his own benefit.”
In 2019, Democrats accused then-President Trump of withholding $250 million in military aid for Ukraine to coerce the Kyiv government into launching an investigation of Joe Biden, then a candidate for president, and his family. No investigation was ever undertaken, and Trump released the money.
Swalwell added that he believes Trump was indicted “because that is precisely where the facts have taken investigators and a grand jury.”
“The Department of Justice did not issue these indictments lightly,” Swalwell said. “Charges were brought after months of investigations and interviews with Trump’s most trusted advisors.”
Swalwell stressed that “the rule of law applies to everyone, regardless of their name or position of power.” He added that as a federal criminal defendant, Trump “deserves the same equal protection and due process every other defendant is afforded.”
“My view has always been clear,” Swalwell said. “The prosecution of criminal conduct of any politician should not be celebrated. Instead, it should be solely based on the facts, backed by criminal culpability beyond a reasonable doubt.” .”