“After years of avoiding accountability, Donald Trump is being brought to justice,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said in a statement released after the former president was indicted on federal charges of attempting to interfere with the 2020 election.
“While he’s entitled to his day in court, the indictment makes a compelling case that [Trump] lied to, incited, and aimed a violent mob at the Capitol to overturn an election he lost,” Swalwell added, referring to Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters entered the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election.
“In fact, the evidence seems very clear that had [Trump] conceded the election when major media outlets called it, when the states voted to certify the electoral votes, or when every court threw out his frivolous allegations of voter fraud, Jan. 6 would not have happened,” Swalwell said.
A grand jury, convened by a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice, indicted Trump on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States for spreading false claims about the election that he knew were false, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding for alleged planning by Trump and his allies leading up to Jan. 6, obstructing and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding following the election in November and prior to Jan. 6, and conspiracy against rights, which refers to alleged attempts by Trump and his co-conspirators to "oppress, threaten and intimidate" people in their right to vote in an election.
Trump, who is the leading GOP candidate for the next presidential election in 2024, entered a plea of not guilty on the charges.
Swalwell represents California’s 14th congressional district, which includes Livermore, Pleasanton, and parts of Dublin.