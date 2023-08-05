Swalwell Campaign Photo

Eric Swalwell

 U.S. House Office of Photography

“After years of avoiding accountability, Donald Trump is being brought to justice,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said in a statement released after the former president was indicted on federal charges of attempting to interfere with the 2020 election.

“While he’s entitled to his day in court, the indictment makes a compelling case that [Trump] lied to, incited, and aimed a violent mob at the Capitol to overturn an election he lost,” Swalwell added, referring to Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters entered the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election.