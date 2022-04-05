Members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, including Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), are urging the U.S. intelligence community to document and declassify Russian actions in Ukraine that could be considered war crimes, including the potential use of chemical weapons.
In a letter to Avril Haines, President Biden’s director of national intelligence, the committee also urged that intelligence agencies prioritize their resources and capabilities to defend human rights in Ukraine.
“As Russia intensifies its indiscriminate killing of Ukrainians, we believe it is vital the (intelligence community) continues maximizing intelligence sharing with our Ukrainian and international partners, and declassifying intelligence that reveals Russia’s malign intentions and actions, including any potential war crimes,” the Congress members wrote. “In this ongoing conflict, each day matters, and we hope that, in coordination with our diplomats, you consider all the ways in which you can leverage (intelligence community) capabilities to help save lives of Ukrainian civilians.”
Russia launched an invasion of the neighboring country of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which has resulted in numerous allegations of war crimes, including deadly attacks on nonmilitary infrastructure, members of the news media, and thousands of civilians, including children.
The letter was signed by every member of the committee, including Chairman Adam Shiff (D-CA) and Ranking Member Mike Turner (R-OH).