Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) joined other Democrats last week to introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for posting an animated video on his Twitter account that depicted Gosar killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and swinging a sword at President Joe Biden.
Democrats backing the measure said violent images like those in the video increase threats against elected officials, especially after the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
“Too many people today are choosing violence over voting to enact political change,” Swalwell said. “We must hold all to account.”
The video, which was viewed millions of times, was an altered version of a Japanese animated series. Gosar called the 90-second clip "a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy."
Censuring a member of Congress requires a majority vote on the resolution. Representatives who are censured are required to stand in the House chamber and listen to the resolution being read. There is no other penalty or fine.
The last member of Congress to be censured, on a vote of 421-3, was Charles Rangel, a New York Democrat, in 2010 for improper solicitation of funds, submitting inaccurate financial disclosure statements and failure to pay taxes.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had not scheduled a vote on the Gosar censure as of earlier this week.