Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15) joined House Democrats in introducing the Protecting Our Democracy Act — a package of reforms proponents say will “strengthen America’s democratic institutions against future presidents, regardless of political party, who seek to abuse the power of their office for corrupt purposes.”
The proposals aim to restore the government’s system of checks and balances, strengthen accountability and transparency, and protect America’s elections from foreign interference.
The Protecting Our Democracy Act includes language and concepts taken from bills first introduced by Swalwell, including the Duty to Report Act and the Enhancing Protections for Whistleblower Anonymity Act.
“History has shown us that democracy is fragile. It can only be maintained by engaged citizens and elected officials who are willing to protect and preserve our sacred institutions,” Swalwell said. “That’s why I’m proud to help introduce the Protecting Our Democracy Act, which will help ensure that no future president, no matter their party, can place our democracy at risk in service of their own selfish, illegal, and authoritarian ambitions.”
The Protecting Our Democracy Act was first introduced during the 116th Congress. The bill complements both H.R. 1, the For the People Act, and H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
“While Donald Trump is no longer president, the fault lines he exposed in the foundation of our democracy remain — ready for a future unethical president to exploit,” said Chairman Adam Schiff. “These weaknesses continue to erode the American people’s trust in our democratic institutions and the norms that are essential to a functioning democracy. As Congress pursues its mission to strengthen and protect our democracy for future generations, these reforms will help ensure that we can keep our cherished republic.”
The Protecting Our Democracy Act is sponsored by Chairpersons Adam Schiff (D-CA; House Intelligence), Peter DeFazio (D-Ore; Transportation and Infrastructure) Richard Neal (D-MA; Ways & Means Committee), Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn; House Appropriations), Jerrold Nadler (D-NY; Judiciary Committee), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY; House Oversight), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA; House Administration), Gregory Meeks (D-NY; House Foreign Affairs), and John Yarmuth (D-KY; Budget Committee). It includes legislation authored by Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), Madeline Dean (D-PA), and Katie Porter (D-CA). Additionally, the legislation is supported by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).