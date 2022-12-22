Eric Swalwell

U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (CA-15) recently commended Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s National Ignition Facility (NIF), located in the Congressman’s district, on its breakthrough development to produce a fusion reaction that creates a net energy gain.

NIF is a key element of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA)’s science-based Stockpile Stewardship Program to maintain the reliability, security, and safety of the U.S. nuclear deterrent without full-scale testing. NIF is the world’s most precise and reproducible laser system, which under extreme conditions, causes hydrogen atoms in the target to fuse and release energy in a controlled thermonuclear reaction.