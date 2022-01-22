Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) led a Special Order Hour honoring former National Football League (NFL) football coach and sports commentator John Madden on the Floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Swalwell — along with Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL), Congressman Jim Costa (D-CA), and Congressman Jerry McNerney (D-CA) — paid tribute to Madden, who passed away last month in Pleasanton.
“I rise today to pay tribute to one of our nation’s most beloved and revered sports figures, John Madden,” Swalwell said, addressing the House. “Since his passing in late December, words such as ‘legendary’ and ‘iconic’ have deservedly been used to describe John Madden. But to residents of Pleasanton and the Tri-Valley region I represent as California’s 15th Congressional District, we had the privilege of knowing John as a devoted and down-to-earth husband to Virginia, father to Mike and Joe, and fixture at his grandchildren’s games and throughout the community.”
Madden was born in Minnesota but spent the majority of his life in the East Bay. He coached 10 seasons in the NFL and led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory in 1977. After retiring from coaching in 1978, he became one of football’s most popular commentators, winning 16 Emmys throughout his career.
The video can be viewed on Swalwell’s twitter feed at bit.ly/indy_3rcrOUm.