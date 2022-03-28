Alameda County — A federal judge has ruled that Congressman Eric Swalwell’s lawsuit to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol can move forward, but dismissed Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s son Donald Jr. as defendants in the case.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta’s rulings last month, which also dismissed Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks as a defendant, means Swalwell can continue his litigation against Trump, who he contends instigated the rioting that put his life and those of his colleagues in danger. Swalwell was at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection.
“Judge Mehta’s ruling is a complete vindication of my claims against Donald Trump for inciting an attack against the Capitol,” Swalwell said in a statement. “Trump led a conspiracy to violently interfere with the Jan. 6 Joint Session of Congress. With this ruling, I will move forward to depose Donald Trump and seek all relevant evidence surrounding Jan. 6.”
In his ruling, Mehta said Swalwell and the plaintiffs in two similar lawsuits — U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, chairman of the Jan. 6 Commission; and Capitol Police Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby — could potentially “establish a plausible conspiracy involving President Trump.”
“That civil conspiracy included the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, and others who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 with the intent to disrupt the Certification of the Electoral College vote through force, intimidation, or threats,” the judge wrote.
Swalwell sued Trump, Trump Jr., Giuliani and Brooks in March 2021 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, charging that speeches by each man near the White House that morning, incited the crowd to march on and storm the Capitol building. Senators and Congress members, including Swalwell, were forced to evacuate from their chambers until police and the National Guard contained the onslaught.
Following the lawsuits’ filings, Trump Jr. and Giuliani filed motions with the court arguing that their speeches were protected by the First Amendment. In his ruling, Mehta agreed and dismissed them as defendants last month. He dismissed Brooks this month after Brooks filed his own motion.
“As the court concluded with respect to defendants Giuliani and Trump Jr., Brooks’ alleged speech that forms the basis for the claims against him is protected expression under the First Amendment,” the judge said. “The allegations against Brooks do not support a plausible inference that ‘he was advocating … any action’ or that his words were intended to produce, and likely to produce imminent disorder.”
Mehta, however, said the former president’s speech that morning could be construed differently. He said Trump’s speech that included the statements, “We fight. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” occurred immediately before he exhorted rally-goers to “walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.” The judge said Trump’s words were plausibly words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment.
“The ‘import’ of the president’s words must be viewed within the broader context in which the speech was made and against the speech as a whole,” Mehta wrote. “Before Jan. 6, the president and others had created an air of distrust and anger among his supporters by creating the false narrative that the election literally was stolen from underneath their preferred candidate by fraud and corruption.
“Some of his supporters’ beliefs turned to action. In the weeks after the election, some had made threats against state election officials and others clashed with police in Washington, D.C., following pro-Trump rallies. The president would have known about these events, as they were widely publicized. Against this backdrop, the president invited his followers to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. It is reasonable to infer that the president would have known that some supporters viewed his invitation as a call to action.”
The judge’s ruling should allow Swalwell’s attorney to depose Trump.
In a statement, Brooks, who represents Huntsville and surrounding areas, said the judge cleared him of any wrongdoing.
“A liberal Obama-appointed federal judge agrees with me that communist-sympathizer Swalwell’s lawsuit is meritless and frivolous,” Brooks said. “I make no apologies whatsoever for fighting for accurate and honest elections. The fact that socialist Democrats tried to ruin me demonstrates my effectiveness in the fight for honest elections and their fear of having to win/lose elections fair and square.”
Brooks said Mehta’s order “goes to show how absurd Swalwell’s claims were.”
He continued: “Swalwell accused me in his lawsuit of inciting a mob, saying, 'The horrific events of Jan. 6 were a direct and foreseeable consequence of the defendants’ unlawful actions. As such, the defendants are responsible for the injury and destruction that followed.' The fact is, I did no such thing. The only thing I asked the Save America rally crowd to do was chant 'USA.' Socialist Democrats and the fake news media took my words out of context and misconstrued them as they so often do. Their lies are crumbling.”