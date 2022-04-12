The U.S. House last week overwhelmingly passed a bill introduced by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) that would give the families of homicide victims in federal cases the right to request a review of the case if the murder was committed more than three years ago, investigative leads have been exhausted, and no likely suspect has been identified.
The Homicide Victim’s Families Rights Act (HR 3359), which passed by a vote of 406-20, would also require the federal government to notify family members of their rights and provide them with updates on any cold case review that is undertaken.
“I’m glad my colleagues in the House, on both sides of the aisle, agreed that we can and must do better for the families of homicide victims,” Swalwell said. “Advancing this bill means advancing justice and accountability so that grieving families have a better chance of getting the closure and healing they deserve.”
Swalwell, a former Alameda County deputy district attorney, worked on the bill with Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), a former federal prosecutor and Texas deputy attorney general.
The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.