Alameda County – Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell recently announced that he secured $15 million for local projects, including $6.3 million for Tri-Valley programs, as part of the $1.7 trillion government spending bill signed into law by President Joseph Biden on Dec. 29.
The funds will be used for 15 projects as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 government funding package passed in the Senate and House of Representatives before Christmas.
“I am thrilled to see this funding for community projects headed to California’s 15th Congressional District,” Swalwell said in a statement. “Whether it’s … mitigating food insecurity in Livermore, or increasing student support programs at local community colleges, funding for these projects will help meet the needs of our communities.”
The project requests came directly from local governments and nonprofits in his district. All 15 projects championed by Swalwell were funded.
“I look forward to seeing their impact in the months and years to come,” Swalwell said.
Five projects in the Tri-Valley will receive $6,250,000 of the $15 million. Remaining funding will go toward programs outside of the region.
Tri-Valley projects include:
Pleasanton’s PFAS Treatment and Well Rehabilitation Project. With a price tag of some $46 million, the city will receive $2 million from the funding bill. The project aims to eliminate PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, found in the city’s wells. The city council put the project on hold in September to assess its plan because of rising costs.
Livermore’s Goodness Village/Livermore’s Affordable Housing Project will receive $1 million. The project aims to house the chronically homeless in 28 tiny homes at CrossWinds Church in Livermore. Project officials are hoping to increase the number of homes.
The Livermore-based organization, One Nation Dream Maker’s Last Mile Delivery Program, will receive $2 million. The program utilizes food that would be thrown away from companies including Grocery Outlet, Costco, Panera, Smart & Final and Bay Cities Produce Co., and delivers them to people in need in Alameda County and the Bay Area, according to its website.
The Chabot-Las Positas Community College District’s East Bay College Agile Network will receive $1 million for the program that works “to increase student-focused equity pathways and an innovative model that increases certificate and degree attainment for students.”
The Muslim Community Center, which is located in Pleasanton, will receive $250,000 for its Rental Assistance Program.
According to Swalwell, the funding package also includes $40.6 billion to assist communities across the country recover from drought, hurricanes, flooding, wildfire, natural disasters, and other emergencies.