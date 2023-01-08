Money Cash Currency Unsplash Pixabay

Alameda County – Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell recently announced that he secured $15 million for local projects, including $6.3 million for Tri-Valley programs, as part of the $1.7 trillion government spending bill signed into law by President Joseph Biden on Dec. 29.

The funds will be used for 15 projects as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 government funding package passed in the Senate and House of Representatives before Christmas.