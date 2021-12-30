Alameda County — Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15) recently highlighted the electric vehicle (EV) benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at an EV charging station in Hayward.
The legislation, signed into law by President Joe Biden in Nov. 2021, will provide $5 billion nationwide and $384 million in California toward the decarbonization of transportation, which includes the build-out of publicly accessible EV charging stations.
During a Dec. 20 press conference, Swalwell spoke with a sense of urgency about the nation’s climate goals.
“We’re already behind,” he said. “You know, we were out of the Paris Agreement for four years; we had infrastructure (legislation discussions) week every week, but we didn’t have infrastructure bills passed. Now we do. So I really want to (put the) pedal to the metal — electric-vehicle pedal ... as fast as we can and not to go back.”
Electrify America, the builder of the Hayward charging station, currently has 215 charging stations in California and about 800 across the country. With the help of the new funding, it plans to expand to 1,800 charging stations nationwide by 2025, reducing carbon emissions by improving the value of EV ownership.
While the new law’s $5 billion focuses on building out charging stations along highways, assistance extends to other areas as well. The law includes separate funding for competitive grant programs that cities can apply for to make locally tailored progress toward emission reductions.
“Cities like Hayward, as they look at the dollars available, can now look at maybe creating their own programs to help lower-income folks with electric vehicles,” Swalwell continued. “That’s what’s exciting about the $2.5 billion (of competitive grant funds). That’s a lot of money being available for municipalities to compete.”
Even with the new funding, however, EV infrastructure still faces significant challenges.
Eddie Fernandez, an Electrify America representative, explained that electric utilities worry about a power demand spike between 5 and 7 p.m. created by EV owners coming home from work and charging their cars all around the same time. The industry, he said, is still working to alleviate that problem through improved battery technology and home solar systems.
“It’s just about energy management,” he said.
Fernandez, though, is optimistic and looks forward to a “big expansion through the next three years.”