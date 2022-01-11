Alameda County — Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein recently called for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to require airline travelers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result before being allowed to board a domestic flight.
The request in a Dec. 20 letter to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and FAA Administrator Steve Dickson came at a time the new Omicron variant triggered a surge of infections across the nation and during the busy holiday travel period.
“Travel at our nation’s airports has essentially returned to pre-pandemic levels but the risk from COVID-19, including from its new variant Omicron, continues to present a major public health threat,” the letter said. “Requiring proof of vaccination of a negative test for domestic flights would improve public health and address concerns that passengers have about flying.”
The letter said recent polling showed two-thirds of the public agrees with the measure.
Airline travel has been reaching pre-pandemic levels, especially as the holidays approached. The Transportation Security Administration reported that its officers screened more than 2 million people on Dec. 29.
In the letter, Swalwell and his fellow legislators told Walensky and Dickson that the vaccination or test requirement is “critical to mitigating the ongoing COVID-19 surge.”
Although the airlines require passengers to wear masks, only international travelers coming to the United States must show COVID-19 related documents before boarding their flights. Feinstein and Swalwell wrote that the airline companies have shown they have the capacity to implement vaccine and testing requirements.
“Delta Airlines and American Airlines have adopted their FlyReady and VeriFLY verification systems, and United Airlines has introduced similar requirements,” the letter said. “CDC has also already published guidance on what types of COVID-19 vaccination are acceptable for this process.”
Verification systems were initially established at airlines to meet mandates that flight crews and international travelers show proof of vaccination. These systems would further expand to verify domestic travelers should the CDC and FAA issue new guidance.
Back in September, Feinstein introduced the U.S. Air Travel Public Safety Act, a bill that would require all passengers on domestic airline flights to either be fully vaccinated, have recently tested negative for COVID-19 or have fully recovered from COVID-19.
The bill would require the Secretary of Health and Human Services and FAA to develop national vaccination standards and procedures related to COVID-19 and domestic air travel.
Swalwell is also a co-sponsor on HR 4980, a bill Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY15) introduced in August. If passed, the law would direct the Transportation Security Administration to “ensure that any individual traveling on a flight that departs from or arrives (at) an airport inside the United States or a U.S. territory is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.” The bill would include exceptions for those ineligible or medically unable to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, agencies such as the CDC and FAA are at liberty to implement their own mandates.
Swalwell has talked for weeks about how a requirement to travel could increase vaccination rates.
“Prediction,” Swalwell tweeted on Dec. 12. “We can go from 60% Americans vaxxed to 80% if we require vaccines to fly.”
The Omicron surge has forced hundreds of flights to be canceled during the holidays because so many airline employees have been unable to work.