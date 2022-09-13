Swalwell Campaign Photo

Eric Swalwell

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) recently said he would continue to work in Congress for the elimination of all interest on future educational loans offered by the federal government and to reform our college accountability system to hold bad actors accountable.

Swalwell’s statement came in response to President Biden’s announcement that he would use his executive authority to forgive up to $10,000 in government college loans for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year, or household incomes under $250,000.