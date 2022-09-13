Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) recently said he would continue to work in Congress for the elimination of all interest on future educational loans offered by the federal government and to reform our college accountability system to hold bad actors accountable.
Swalwell’s statement came in response to President Biden’s announcement that he would use his executive authority to forgive up to $10,000 in government college loans for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year, or household incomes under $250,000.
Pell Grant recipients could receive up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness. Pell Grants are based on financial need and most recipients come from families with incomes of less than $60,000 a year.
Swalwell praised the president’s action, saying that it would help millions of borrowers who have delayed major life decisions, such as starting a family, buying a home, or opening a business.
But he also noted that the federal college loan forgiveness program ‘fails to consider regional differences in the cost of living, which disproportionately harms borrowers in different areas of the country, including my Bay Area congressional district,’ which includes Dublin, Pleasanton, and Livermore.
“I’ll work to correct this,” Swalwell said.
“In addition,” Swalwell said, “forgiveness today will not solve the student debt crisis of tomorrow.
“Congress must tackle college affordability and debt in the long-term,” the congressman said. “That includes drastically increasing Pell Grants, reforming our college accountability system ... and eliminating federal interest for future borrowers. The government shouldn’t profit off putting entire generations in debt.”