Alameda County – Accusing Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy of carrying out political vengeance, Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell on Monday vowed to help his fellow Democrats retake the majority in two years.

In an interview with The Independent, Swalwell said McCarthy’s move to block his re-appointment to the House Intelligence Committee that oversees national intelligence was made with vindictiveness for his strong positions against former President Donald Trump, including his role as a manager for Trump’s second impeachment trial.