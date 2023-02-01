Alameda County – Accusing Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy of carrying out political vengeance, Tri-Valley Congressman Eric Swalwell on Monday vowed to help his fellow Democrats retake the majority in two years.
In an interview with The Independent, Swalwell said McCarthy’s move to block his re-appointment to the House Intelligence Committee that oversees national intelligence was made with vindictiveness for his strong positions against former President Donald Trump, including his role as a manager for Trump’s second impeachment trial.
“For the last five or six years, I have been an effective messenger and, I would say, prosecutor of the case against Trump and his corruption,” said Swalwell, whose 14th District includes Livermore and Pleasanton. “I’m paying the price now for that with Speaker McCarthy. To me, the new McCarthy feels a lot like the old McCarthy. The old McCarthy used political power to punish and abuse his political opponents, and Kevin McCarthy is doing the same thing here.”
Two years ago while serving as Minority Leader in the Democratically controlled House, the Bakersfield Republican failed in an attempt to remove Swalwell from the committee after revelations that a Chinese spy tried to infiltrate his campaign. Despite Swalwell’s denials that he committed any wrongdoing and had cooperated with the FBI when he learned the woman’s identity, McCarthy promised to boot him from the committee if Republicans reclaimed the majority in November and elected him Speaker. His new role gave him unilateral power to decide who serves on the important committee.
In recent public comments, McCarthy denied that his decision to block Swalwell and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank from the Intelligence Committee was payback for the Democrats move in 2021 to remove Reps. Schiff served as lead manager during Trump’s first impeachment trial. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their committee assignments. At the time, Greene made incendiary comments against Democrats, and Gosar posted an animated video depicting him killing New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
McCarthy also wants to keep Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar off the House’s Foreign Affairs Committee, but will need a floor vote to do so. Omar, a Somalia native and Muslim, has angered members with comments about Israel. McCarthy also reappointed Gosar and Greene to committees. Greene is also serving on Homeland Security.
In a Jan. 24 letter to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, McCarthy said Swalwell and Schiff misused their positions on the committee during the previous four years, undermining national security and “ultimately leaving our nation less safe.”
“If you want to talk about Swalwell, let’s talk about Swalwell,” McCarthy said while taking questions from reporters on Jan. 26. “You have not had the briefing that I had. I had the briefing, and Nancy Pelosi had the briefing from the FBI that Eric Swalwell had a problem with a Chinese spy until he served on Intel. So it wasn’t just us who were concerned about it. The FBI was concerned about putting a member of Congress on the Intel Committee that has the rights to see things that others don’t because of his knowledge and relationship with the Chinese spy.”
Swalwell has denied any relationship with the Chinese operative Fang Fang or providing her with classified information. In December 2020, Axios reported that the Chinese government sent the female spy to the United States to infiltrate the offices of politicians it deemed on the rise, including Swalwell. Fang, the report said, helped raise funds for Swalwell’s 2014 campaign and interacted with him at some events.
Swalwell said he broke off ties with Fang when the FBI told him her true intentions and cooperated with their investigation. Fang returned to China. No evidence was revealed to show that Swalwell provided the woman with any classified information.
Republicans, however, seized on the story, accusing him of wrongdoing, including sleeping with her, although the Axios article never made such a claim.
In Monday’s interview, Swalwell reiterated that he and his campaign did “everything we were supposed to do” when they learned of Fang’s identity. The FBI, he said, as well as former Republican Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner, along with Pelosi, determined he did nothing wrong. The FBI has not publicly commented on its investigation.
“The FBI has said all I did was things to help them and was never under any suspicion,” Swalwell said. “I was reappointed multiple times to the Intelligence Committee by Republican Speakers who had the same power Kevin McCarthy had.”
Despite that, McCarthy in March 2021 called for a House vote to remove Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee, alleging Swalwell had “had no place serving on the committee in charge of America’s top secrets.” McCarthy lost 218-200 in a vote on party lines.
Swalwell added that the Washington Post’s fact checker examined McCarthy’s claims, found them false and assigned them four “Pinocchios,” given when something is flat-out untrue. (https://bit.ly/Indy_PinocchiosExplained)
Swalwell said he will continue serving on the House Judiciary Committee and return to the Homeland Security Committee, where he previously served. On Homeland Security, he will receive classified information pertaining to that panel’s role in national security.
Schiff led the Intelligence Committee’s hearings and later Impeachment trial over Trump’s attempt to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an investigation into Joe Biden. Swalwell presented evidence during Trump’s second impeachment trial over Trump’s role in inciting the crowds that stormed the Capitol building Jan. 6, 2021. Swalwell also is suing Trump over the insurrection.
“It doesn’t just feel like political vengeance. It is,” Swalwell said. “You tell me how much sense it makes that McCarthy would make the claim that I’m not qualified to receive classified information on the Intelligence Committee, but somehow I’m qualified to receive classified information on the Homeland Security Committee. The fact that I’m going on that committee just demonstrates that this is just purely politics on his part.”
Unlike the Intelligence committee, McCarthy does not hold the power to block Swalwell from other panels.
“I’ll do my job on that committee,” Swalwell said. “He’s frankly going to regret giving me more time. I’m going to, in my free time, do everything I can to put (Democrats) back in the majority and make sure that he’s the shortest serving Speaker.”
During the last two years, the outspoken Democrat has received numerous threats against him, his staff and his family. Swalwell said the threats are reported to Washington D.C. and local law enforcement, but he has had to take costly measures to protect his wife and children. The recent attack that seriously injured Pelosi’s husband, Paul, in their San Francisco home, showed the “worst case scenario.”
“We have metal detectors now in my townhouse, something I never thought would happen,” he said.
Swalwell said he will continue to serve his constituents in the East Bay, working to bring dollars home for projects. He noted that it’s unfortunate he and McCarthy, whose district is less than 250 miles from his, cannot work together for the benefit of all Californians.
Swalwell reported he will not run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024. Schiff and fellow Democrat Katie Porter from Orange County have already announced their candidacies, despite the fact Feinstein, 89, has not announced whether she will seek another term. Feinstein has served in the Senate since 1992.
Swalwell said he is part of the Democratic Party’s younger generation of leaders that recently placed Jeffries of New York and Katherine Clark of Massachusetts in top positions. Each was elected to Congress in 2012, at the same time Swalwell, a former Dublin councilmember, was sent to Washington.
Swalwell said he plans to help “shape what’s next for our party.”
“I think I’ve established kind of a seniority and experience in Congress to keep delivering, but also have been an effective prosecutor against Trumpism and corruption,” Swalwell said. “So I’ll keep doing that. I’ll learn on the job even more and try and take what I learned to help the people who have trusted me to do the job.”