Tentative Ruling Issued in Favor Of Solar Project

Alameda County — An Alameda County Superior Court judge has tentatively rejected claims in a lawsuit filed by three grassroots organizations to overturn the county’s approval of a 347-acre solar energy farm in North Livermore Valley.
Judge Evelio Grillo issued his tentative decision before hearing arguments in his Oakland courtroom on April 19 and April 25, telling attorneys his final decision would come later.
But, in his unofficial ruling on the matter, Grillo indicated that county officials and the Board of Supervisors acted appropriately March 24, 2021, when they considered and approved building the solar energy generation farm off Cayetano Creek.
Grillo did not set a date for his final ruling and indicated to attorneys for Save North Livermore Valley (SNLV) and Alameda County/Intersect Power that he would consider their requests for more court time to make further verbal arguments.
Grillo’s tentative ruling relied on hundreds of pages of court documents submitted by attorneys from both sides since SNLV and two sister organizations filed a petition on April 9, 2021, to try to stop the Aramis facility from going forward.
Intersect Power aims to build and operate a renewable energy project to generate and store 100 megawatts of power capable of providing electricity annually to 25,000 Bay Area homes. The facility would have 267,000 solar panels spread across the acreage.
Although the plaintiffs in the lawsuit — SNLV, the Ohlone Audubon Society and the Friends of Open Space and Vineyards — believe solar power generation is necessary to combat climate change, they not only argue the Aramis facility would hurt the environment and natural habitat, but also contend its approval violated provisions of Measure D, the East County Area Plan (ECAP), and the General Plan’s Scenic Route and Open Space Elements.
While Grillo indicated that he would rule in favor of the county, he said that either party was likely to appeal his decision to the California 1st District Court of Appeal should they lose.
Grillo said this case was not a usual deference case – where judges typically lean toward the administrative body – because it involved new technology that falls into a gap. He said Alameda County’s interpretation of Aramis fitting into its codes might be fine, but he wanted to address as many issues as possible before issuing his final decision.
“Sometimes, I have to send things up to the Court of Appeals and I'm confident that I'm going to be correct and be affirmed,” he said. “Sometimes, I send them up knowing there is probably going to be a reversal … It's not that I want to send up something that is going to be reversed. It's just a given the constraints on me as a trial judge and what I can do — that's how I have to decide things.”
Grillo said the appellate judges might see a bigger picture and decide the Aramis decision was not one that the Board of Supervisors should make.
"The big picture is should the voters have a chance to weigh in on whether or not there is going to be a big field of solar panels in an agriculture area," Grillo said.
In court, SNLV attorney Robert Selna and Andrew Sabey, who represents the county and Intersect Power, argued the technical and finer points of land-use and zoning laws that had even the judge confused at times. Over the past year, Grillo had already received hundreds of pages in filings discussing each side of the issue.
SNLV and its co-plaintiffs argue that the utility-scale solar project breaks the voters’ will to protect open land, specifically violating Measure D, which voters approved in 2000. The groups contend the Aramis approval will allow the more industrial developments to blanket the Livermore Valley, destroying scenic beauty and land once roamed by Indigenous people.
In an earlier court filing, the plaintiffs’ lawyers said the supervisors “abused their discretion when they failed to proceed in a manner required by law by reviewing and approving the project for a conditional use permit when solar electric facilities and battery storage complexes are not conditionally permitted uses in the Alameda County Agricultural Zoning District.”
They also contend 75% of the energy Aramis produces will be sent to San Francisco while destroying North Livermore Valley land and not benefiting local residents.
Selna told the judge that Policy 13 in Measure D restricts development of infrastructure outside the urban growth boundary in East County, but allows for projects necessary to serve the East County.
“The record (shows) that … CleanPowerSF has purchased 75% of the project's power,” Selna said. “So how is it that the project is only creating enough power necessary for adequate service for East County if 75% of the power is reserved for a city and county 45 miles away?”
Intersect Power, on the other hand, says the project meets California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) requirements and is fully compatible with the county’s General Plan, zoning ordinance and Measure D.
Proponents believe Aramis will benefit Northern California and help California reduce its carbon emissions in the battle with climate change.
In his tentative ruling, Grillo said the plaintiffs raised many issues, but he focused on three that he considered to be the crux of the case:
Whether approvals of two previous Alameda County solar projects — Green Volts in 2008 and Cool Earth in 2011 — set the precedent for such facilities to be located in land designated as “Large Parcel Agriculture (LPA)” under the General Plan and ECAP;
Whether the Aramis proposal for LPA fits under the General Plan and ECAP;
And whether those plans classified the solar facility as “infrastructure.”
“The court decides that the answer to these issues is ‘Yes,’” the judge wrote. “The court addresses the many other issues, but these are the heart of the case.”
According to the judge’s tentative decision, the county’s approval of Green Volts made the finding that a solar facility was a use consistent with an Agricultural District. The county’s later approval of Cool Earth went further in determining that a solar facility was a use consistent with the Agriculture District and within ECAP policy, he said.
SNLV, however, believes the county improperly relied on the Green Volts and Cool Earth decisions in approving Aramis, and believes no finding was made.
“It was improper for the Board of Supervisors to rely on the county’s 2008 Green Vaults unlisted use determination to find that solar energy generation and therefore the Aramis project is a conditionally permitted use in the agricultural zone,” Selna said. “The agricultural zoning district does not list solar electric facilities or battery storage facilities for that matter, as a permitted use for a conditionally permitted use,” Selna said. “Our position is that a previous unlisted use determination for a set separate project under long-standing case law, which is a quasi-judicial decision, cannot be relied on by the county about future proof and that’s what happened.”
Selna added that the Cool Earth approval did not include a battery storage facility.
“(Cool Earth) was about a third of the size of the Aramis project and it was in an entirely different location,” Selna said. “It was not bound by a scenic route. It's not a comparable project … The project should be set aside. It is not consistent with the LPA in building the Aramis projects findings on conclusory statements with no substantial evidence. (That) does not make a finding.”
Sabey disagreed, saying the county’s reliance on Green Vaults and Cool Earth were “100% on point” according to county code.
“They've been applied routinely for many years and are being applied similarly here,” Sabey said. “This is not a novel construct in Alameda County. And so, the notion that there's some sort of prohibition against the reliance on a quote-unquote quasi-adjudicatory decision is just irrelevant. This is a similar use determination that the code provides for how they are to be dealt with, and it's exactly how they were dealt with.”
Selna also disputed a county hydrology study that said the project was consistent with water quality and floodplain maintenance.
He argued that Aramis violated policies protecting scenic views since the 1960s and that the Board of Supervisors made no finding that the project was consistent with the scenic route. Plans to screen the facility with plantings will fail, he said, because of a lack of irrigation and poor soil.
Selna quoted county staff as admitting “that no landscaping plan whatsoever devised with any combination of trees, irrigated or not, can adequately screen this project.”
“There is no way to hide this enormous project or protect the scenic quality of the area,” Selna said. “It is a big in your face project … At the March 4 Board of Supervisors hearing, (County Planning Director) Albert Lopez said, ‘The project is very large, we can't screen it, for screening is only going to get you so far’ and ‘the project because of its sheer size is something that can't be screened.’”
The judge also wrote that he agreed with the county’s argument that a solar farm is “infrastructure” because it would be providing electricity to the public grid. A policy within the ECAP, the judge said, identifies infrastructure as public facilities, community facilities, and all structures and development necessary to the provision of public services and utilities.
“The county's argument that the project was infrastructure and therefore exempt from certain land use regulations has legal merit and is supported by substantial evidence,” the judge wrote in his tentative ruling. “The last word of that phrase is utilities, and the court finds as a matter of textual construction that utilities include services such as gas, electric, water and sewer. It was not arbitrary for the county to consider a solar facility to be infrastructure. There is substantial evidence that the project, which is designed to produce electricity, is infrastructure necessary to the provision of utilities.”
The judge wrote that he considered SNLV’s argument that Measure D did not permit solar fields in LPA sites, and whether a ballot measure is required to make changes. However, the judge said the solar development was appropriate for LPA because it was “infrastructure.”
“The court finds that the county did not act arbitrarily, capriciously, or without evidentiary basis in conclusion that the project is consistent with the General Plan generally and with the ECAP specifically,” the judge said.
In previous court filings, the SNLV lawyers contended that claiming the project is allowed under ECAP because it is “infrastructure” is incorrect, noting that infrastructure is “not synonymous with development, but rather refers to systems.”
“Policy 13 provides examples of infrastructure, which include linear features, such as ‘pipelines, canals and power transmission lines,'" the court documents read. Questioning the logic that the 347-acre power-generation development project is “infrastructure” within the meaning of the ECAP and urban growth boundary, SNLV lawyers noted that Intersect and the county highlighted the fact that Policy 54 only allows for “limited” infrastructure outside the growth boundary.
The plaintiffs then stated, “Needless to say, a 342-acre solar facility, a five-acre battery storage complex and at least 267,000 solar panels connected to a PG&E substation is hardly ‘limited.’”
The Aramis proceeding came as the Board of Supervisors and county planners are working to develop policies for solar facilities. Many of those opposed to Aramis believe the county should have waited until those policies were adopted before allowing the facility to go forward.
Grillo said he might allow attorneys on both sides of the Aramis issue to return to court to verbally discuss whether the project met California state environmental rules, but would inform them later.
Tentative Ruling Issued in Favor Of Solar Project