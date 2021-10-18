Alameda County – Terry Wiley, candidate for Alameda County District Attorney, has announced the Alameda County Building and Construction Trades Council has endorsed his campaign for One Justice.
The Alameda County Building and Construction Trades Council consists of 28 affiliated unions representing workers across Alameda County who know that Wiley has the experience necessary to make a difference.
“Terry Wiley understands that working families deserve safety and justice - and his history as a champion for working people is exactly what we need right now to make our communities safer and our criminal justice system fair to everyone,” said a statement from the council.
The Alameda County Building and Construction Trades Council joins the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the Alameda County Prosecutors Association, the Laborers International Union of North America, Teamsters Joint Council 7, Sprinkler Fitters Local 483 and so many other labor unions, elected officials and community leaders who know Wiley is dedicated to his lifelong mission of One Justice.
Wiley knows communities deserve to walk the streets safely - without fear of crime or fear of an encounter with the police. He has been fighting for One Justice throughout his 30-year career and will continue to push for a safer, more accountable, and more equitable criminal justice system.
