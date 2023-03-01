With concessions won for the protection of Tesla Park near Livermore, California State Parks continues its search for Bay Area properties on which to expand off-highway vehicle (OHV) access.
Previously intended for the expansion of the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area, the 3,100 hilly acres in southeastern Alameda County, commonly known as Tesla Park, became a topic of discussion when expansion studies documented a high level of biodiversity in the area.
According to the California Native Plant Society (CNPS), the area supports 42 protected wildlife species, including the threatened California tiger salamander and the California red-legged frog.
“The land we call Tesla Park is within the ancestral homelands of the Yokuts and Ohlone peoples, where it traditionally provided seasonal hunting, gathering, and trading grounds, and it holds sacred ceremonial sites,” states the CNPS website.
While Senate Bill (SB) 155, signed in September 2021, protected Tesla Park from use as a state vehicular recreation area, it also transferred $29.8 million from the state’s General Fund to the Off-Highway Vehicle Trust Fund and named Henry Coe State Park as a possible new location for OHV access.
“When the Friends of Tesla Park were talking about buying out the 3,100 acres, the order of magnitude was $9 million — that was roughly the purchase cost of those 3,100 acres,” said Dick Schneider, member of Friends of Tesla Park, a group that worked to keep OHV access out of the area. “In the closed-door negotiations, both the idea of opening up Henry Coe as well as the $28 million in total came out of the package.”
Henry Coe State Park was the only area explicitly named in SB 155 as an area for consideration.
At 87,000 acres, Henry Coe’s large size has supported both those for and against opening up OHV activities there. The space could provide large buffers between multiple uses in the park, but also could stand out as a large, contiguous wilderness in the highly built-out Bay Area.
“The park’s size is specifically what makes it an important intact refuge for at-risk species, including mountain lions, at a time when a combination of regional development pressures and climate change impacts make such wild places necessary for survival,” read a Sierra Club statement.
State Parks, however, stressed that it has not yet made any firm decisions.
“While the bill specifically mentioned areas within Henry Coe State Park, this language does not require State Parks to allow OHV recreation at Henry Coe; it is a recommendation to explore the viability of that recreation,” read the State Parks website.