Tom E. Chance has been named to head real estate sales, along with the coaching and mentorship programs, at Legacy Real Estate & Associates.
Legacy Real Estate has offices in Pleasanton, Livermore, Fremont, and Danville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Tom E. Chance has been named to head real estate sales, along with the coaching and mentorship programs, at Legacy Real Estate & Associates.
Legacy Real Estate has offices in Pleasanton, Livermore, Fremont, and Danville.
“I’m enthusiastic to see Tom bring his decades of experience to our organization and expand the company’s scope of career development opportunities,” said Legacy president and owner Bill Aboumrad Jr. “Since 2020, Legacy Real Estate has successfully attracted more than 150 agents from across the region seeking our progressive, innovative, and relevant training programs. Tom has devoted his career to serving the community and leading growth, and as such, he’s the perfect candidate for this leadership role. We are excited to congratulate him and welcome him to the Legacy family.”
Before joining Legacy, Chancewas Livermore manager for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Drysdale Properties. He is a past president of the Livermore Marketing Association of Realtors and a former Tri-Valley Realtor of the Year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.