The 2021 to 2022 sports season was filled with incredible moments from all over the Tri-Valley. This was the first year where sports were officially a go for all teams, and fans and athletes could come back to the sports they love after COVID-19 wiped away the previous season.
Many of the Tri-Valley sports teams accomplished heights never seen before from their respective teams and continued the tradition of success here in the Tri-Valley. Here are some of the best moments from this past year:
Granada High wins Livermore Stampede
The Matadors had a big year for almost all of their teams, but this might have been their highest point. Granada was able to go 2-1 in pool play and beat Whitney High School to advance to the championship game. In the championship game, they defeated top ranked Sheldon High to win Granada’s first Livermore Stampede Championship in school history.
Foothill Football’s run to the NCS Championship game
The Foothill Falcons have a tradition of success on the gridiron and this year was no different. The Falcons finished the year with a 10-3 record becoming the East Bay Athletic League Valley Champions and made it all the way to the North Coast Section Division II Title game.
Las Positas basketball makes it to Elite 8
The Las Positas men’s basketball team made history this year as they advanced all the way to the California Community College Elite 8. The Hawks amassed a record of 27-4 and advanced to the program’s first Elite 8. Freshman center Jordahn Johnson was selected to the All-State First Team after averaging 16.4 points per game and 11 rebounds per game.
Amador Valley girls’ water polo wins East Bay Athletic League
The Dons’ had an outstanding season in the pool as they won the East Bay Athletic League title and made it all the way to the CIF NorCal semifinals. They finished the year going 23-5 with a 7-0 record in league play and had multiple players make the East Bay Athletic League All-League teams.
Livermore High softball captures East Bay Athletic League Title
The Cowboys had one of the best seasons on the diamond as they finished the season with a 24-4-1 record and captured the East Bay Athletic League title with a win over rival Granada High School. They dominated the East Bay Athletic League as they had a 12-1 record in league play.