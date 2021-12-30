The 2021-2022 school year has been a return to normalcy for sports in the Tri-Valley. COVID-19 shortened all high school sports last season meaning this season was a return to normalcy for high school sports. The Tri-Valley produced some incredible sports moments, but here some of the best highlights from this season as we end the year:
Falcons’ football makes it to NCS championship game: The Foothill Falcons football team had a great season as they finished the year going 10-3 with an undefeated record in league play. They made it all the way to the North Coast Section (NCS) Division II Championship game where they fell short to Moraga High School 21-14. Nevertheless, the Falcons had notable wins over San Leandro, Rancho Cotate and NCS No. 10 ranked Amador Valley. Senior quarterback Nick Walsh had an outstanding year passing for 2,324 yards and 34 touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 116.4. Walsh also won Player of the Year for the East Bay Athletic League Valley conference. Freshman Chris Lawson made an impact on both sides of the ball and proved to be a force for the Falcons for years to come.
Dons’ girls water polo scores six all-league selections: The Amador Valley Dons’ girls’ water polo team proved to be one of the best teams in the country this season. They ranked 10th nationally according to MaxPreps, and their team earned six all-league selections from the East Bay Athletic League. Senior Lauren Reilly earned Player of the Year for the Dons. She was joined by her teammates Evelyn McLaughlin (1st team), Erin Brown (1st team), Elizabeth Williams (2nd team), Hannah Walder (2nd team) and Amy Heath (Honorable Mention) as players who were recognized by the East Bay Athletic League. The Dons picked up wins against Las Lomas, Menlo and Rio Americano en route to their playoff run.
Hawks’ men's basketball earns top 10 ranking: The Las Positas College men’s basketball team has been on fire as of late, notching 12 straight wins to start the season. They are currently ranked No. 6 on the California Community College Men’s Basketball Association’s latest rankings. Led by big man Jordahn Johnson and forward Dathan Satchell, the Hawks picked up wins against top-ranked West Valley College, College of Marin and Diablo Valley College. They will begin league play on Jan. 5 at Ohlone College.
Grace Toney becomes Dublin High’s second female football player: Sophomore Grace Toney made history this year becoming Dublin High’s second female football player following in the footsteps of her sister, Makenna, who was the Gaels’ first. Her background in soccer made it easy for her to transition to the gridiron as she was the Gaels’ starting kicker on the junior varsity team.