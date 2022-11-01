The Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority will purchase a 200-acre parcel of land declared surplus by the City of Tracy for $100.
The property on West Schulte Road will be used for a solar-powered hydrogen fuel production facility, according to the transit authority, which is developing the proposed Valley Link commuter rail system.
The transit authority’s board of directors approved the purchase last week, after Tracy declared the property surplus and approved the sale in September.
The transit authority said development of a ‘green’ hydrogen production facility would support its vision for Valley Link to be the first passenger rail system in California to run on self-produced, green hydrogen. Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced using renewable energy or low-carbon power.
The 26-mile Valley Link project, project to begin operation in 2025, will connect the Dublin/Pleasanton Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station in Alameda County and the Mountain House station in San Joaquin County.
Tim Sbranti, director of Strategic Initiatives for the Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group, also noted that Tracy and neighboring communities on both sides of the Altamont Pass stand to benefit from the jobs and economic growth created by the hydrogen production facility.
Even before Valley Link begins operations the facility will be able to provide clean energy for other transit and heavy-truck operators within two to three years, providing a near immediate benefit to the community, Sbranti said.