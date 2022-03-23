The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA), which operates the Wheels Bus system and Dial-A-Ride paratransit service, is seeking local residents to serve on the Tri-Valley Accessible Advisory Committee (TAAC).
The committee advises LAVTA on accessibility issues facing senior and disabled passengers on both the fixed route buses and Dial-A-Ride service. TAAC members are appointed by the LAVTA board of directors to represent Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, unincorporated areas of Alameda County, and Tri-Valley social and human services agencies.
There are current vacancies for one member and an alternate from Dublin, two members and an alternate from Livermore, one member and an alternate from Pleasanton, one member and an alternate from unincorporated Alameda County, and three members and an alternate from social or human service agencies.
Committee members who represent a city or unincorporated Alameda County must reside in the area they represent. Committee members also must be able to meet during regular business hours and be current users of LAVTA bus or paratransit services. The committee meets six times per year, with meetings generally lasting about 90 minutes.
TAAC members will receive a free annual pass for the agency’s fixed bus route services, while those who are paratransit eligible can also use Dial-A-Ride to and from committee meetings for free.
Those interested in serving on the committee can request an application by calling 925-455-7555. Applications are also available at wheelsbus.com and must be submitted by April 18.