The Tri-Valley - San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority announced Executive Director Michael Tree will resign at the end of February and be succeeded by Deputy Executive Manager Kevin Sheridan, who has also been serving as program manager.
Tree was named executive director when the authority was formed in January 2019. For two years prior to his appointment, he worked on initiatives that led to the agency’s formation. The agency is charged with developing passenger-rail service between the San Joaquin Valley and the Bay Area.
The proposed project, known as Valley Link, includes seven passenger stations along 42 miles of track connecting the existing Dublin and Pleasanton San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Station and the proposed Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) North Lathrop Station.
The first Valley Link trains could be placed into service in 2028.
“Tree recognizes the very urgent need for this project and has been its tireless advocate since even before day one,” said Veronica Vargas, board chair for the rail authority. “He has been instrumental in establishing the authority and bringing it to a point where it is now equipped to meet its mission to deliver the Valley Link rail project.”
As executive director, Tree oversaw development of the Project Feasibility Report, which identified the passenger-rail project’s alignment and station locations, along with an Environmental Impact Report and preliminary engineering.
The authority is governed by a board of directors appointed by 15 member agencies, including Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore, Tracy, Manteca, Lathrop, Stockton, the Mountain House Community Services District, Alameda and San Joaquin counties, the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority, BART, and ACE.