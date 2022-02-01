The Tri-Valley Air Quality Community Alliance (TVAQCA) has received new funding from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The money, amounting to $100,000 per year through 2024, will allow TVAQCA to scale up its electric landscaping incentive program and increase its educational outreach.
Founded in 2020, the organization works to reduce air pollution in the Tri-Valley, which consists mainly of diesel emissions from the Port of Oakland, ozone from local combustion, and smoke from wildfires.
The new chair of TVAQCA’s Oversight Committee, Ron Baskett, described the group’s mission as developing an understanding of our air quality issues while reaching out to the community to receive input and provide education.
The group offers a commercial landscaping equipment incentive program that aims to accelerate local and state goals to eliminate small off-road engines (SORE) emissions. The program provides grants to local landscaping companies for 50% of the cost of electric landscaping equipment, and has issued five grants so far, including one to the City of Livermore.
State laws will prohibit engine exhaust and evaporative emissions from SORE starting in 2024.
Bruce Daggy, former Chair of the Oversight Committee, said, “These are engines that don’t have the kind of pollution control on them that cars do. And in fact, they are emitting pollutants 24/7 because most of them don’t have sealed gas tanks like cars do.”
The emissions from gas-powered landscaping equipment in the Tri-Valley are, in fact, equivalent to the traffic emissions from automobiles, said Baskett.
In addition to doubling the landscaping grant program, TVAQCA plans to use the new funding to increase their educational outreach through collaborations with the Quest Science Center, providing classes and internships to local middle and high schools, and publishing informational websites on how interior air quality is affected by factors like natural gas appliances and wildfire events.
The group is also looking to hire a part-time project coordinator to facilitate these efforts.
Ultimately, said Daggy, the group’s educational efforts, along with their landscaping program and work with city agencies, all strive toward producing unified, local solutions in the Tri-Valley.
“We need a good regional response, so everybody, every entity, ideally is pulling in the same direction to address this problem,” he said.
The TVAQCA invites Tri-Valley residents to participate in their survey at bit.ly/Indy_AQSurvey.