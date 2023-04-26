Money Cash Currency Unsplash Pixabay

REGIONAL — The city councils in Pleasanton and Livermore have approved the allocations of $250,000 and $484,000, respectively, in federal funding to help rebuild the Tri-Valley Emergency Shelter in Livermore, which assists adult and child victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and homelessness in the region.

The Dublin City Council next week will address its projected funding for Tri-Valley Haven, a nonprofit that plans to demolish its shelter and construct a larger one that can serve more people.