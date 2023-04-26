REGIONAL — The city councils in Pleasanton and Livermore have approved the allocations of $250,000 and $484,000, respectively, in federal funding to help rebuild the Tri-Valley Emergency Shelter in Livermore, which assists adult and child victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and homelessness in the region.
The Dublin City Council next week will address its projected funding for Tri-Valley Haven, a nonprofit that plans to demolish its shelter and construct a larger one that can serve more people.
“Our community and supporters are wonderful,” said Christine Dillman, Tri-Valley Haven’s executive director. “We would not be able to build this new shelter without them.”
The cities’ allocations come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) that are supplied each year to cities and counties from the federal government for housing-related programs and activities for eligible lower-income residents. The government establishes a complicated formula for how much cities receive. Livermore and Pleasanton are entitlement cities that deal directly with the federal government, while Dublin is an “urban county” city that will be part of Alameda County’s applications for the grants.
At its April 18 meeting, the Pleasanton City Council approved its authorization of $250,000 in funding for Tri-Valley Haven out of $380,000 in total CDBG grants the city will receive this year. In addition to the shelter, Pleasanton allocated about $57,000 in CDBG funds to the Open Heart Kitchen Senior Meals Program and Spectrum Community Services Meals on Wheels Program, both of which serve eligible households in Pleasanton, Dublin and Livermore.
About $24,300 of the funding will go back to HUD as an annual loan payment for Pleasanton’s portion of a $950,000 HUD loan the city shares with Dublin and Livermore to fund emergency mental health services at Axis Community Health Clinic.
On Monday, the Livermore City Council allocated its nearly $405,000 allotment of CDBG funds for 2023 along with $400,000 in previously unallocated funds. Besides the money for the Tri-Valley Haven shelter project, the city distributed $30,000 to Tri-Valley Haven for a tenant rental assistance program; $33,000 to Adobe Services for a rental assistance program; $23,000 to Open Heart Kitchen; and about $38,000 to Spectrum Community Services. The city also authorized nearly $88,000 for a loan payment on a $1.8 million HUD loan in 2009 to buy the 5-acre Hagemann Farms parcel; and nearly $28,000 for payment on the Axis Community Health Care loan. The remaining $81,000 is expected to go toward administrative costs.
For Tri-Valley Haven, the money will go toward paying for a new shelter estimated to cost between $6.5 million and $7.5 million. The nonprofit is working with HomeAid, a nonprofit developer of housing and facilities for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
Tri-Valley Haven, which keeps its shelter location anonymous to protect its residents, has raised and obtained commitments for about half of the total project funding, Dillman said. The remaining money will come from foundations, government grants and private donations.
“The staff of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin have been amazing, as have Dublin Mayor (Melissa) Hernandez, Pleasanton Mayor (Karla) Brown and Livermore Mayor (John) Marchand. We could not do this without their support,” Dillman said. “Congressman Eric Swalwell has been helpful and is hoping to assist this important community project, as is Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert and Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley.”
Called “Shiloh” for peace, Tri-Valley Haven’s shelter has provided refuge for decades for thousands of adults and children fleeing abuse in their homes. According to the nonprofit organization’s website, the shelter is “falling apart.” The proposed new building will be larger with 45 beds available instead of the current 30, along with counseling rooms, a recreation room, a garden, and safe indoor and outdoor play areas for children.
As she cast her vote in Pleasanton, Councilmember Julie Testa called Tri-Valley Haven a “wonderful organization” and said Pleasanton officials needed to better publicize that residents can utilize its services despite its location in Livermore.
“Pleasanton has always taken a philosophy of ‘in order for our community to be healthy, we want our neighboring communities to be healthy,’ and we want to work together,” she said.
In Livermore, Councilmember Robert Carling said he also approved of sending the money to Tri-Valley Haven’s project.
“It’s clear that rebuild is necessary, and I wasn’t aware that they actually increased the number of beds by 50%,” he said.
Dublin spokesperson Shari Jackman said Dublin councilmembers will discuss the funding at its next meeting but will have to wait until summer to officially request the financing through the county.
“We intend to support the Tri-Valley Haven shelter project,” Jackman said.
Pleasanton and Livermore’s city councils also approved an agreement that will make Livermore the lead on seeking an environmental review of the project.