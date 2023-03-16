Every 10 years, after the U.S. Census, the Tri-Valley cities of Dublin, Livermore, and Pleasanton update a human services needs assessment.
This assessment addresses current Tri-Valley human service gap areas (both in services and infrastructure). The needs assessment allows the Tri-Valley region to be strategic in assisting local service providers with human service needs. JSI, a public health research and consulting organization, with an office in Berkeley, California, has been hired by the cities of Pleasanton, Dublin, and Livermore to conduct the Human Services Needs Assessment in the Tri-Valley.
Needs Assessments are used to understand the unique qualities of a given community, including its strengths and opportunities for growth. Needs Assessments often utilize both quantitative data (data that can be counted, measured, or given a numerical value) and qualitative data (descriptive data collected through focus groups, interviews, and conversations) to gain a representative depiction of a community. This Needs Assessment will highlight the important services already provided in the community and will identify gaps.
It will seek to answer the following questions:
- Who lives and works in the Tri-Valley? What are their needs as it relates to human services?
- What human service businesses and organizations are central to the Tri-Valley and how do they work together?
- What are the strengths of the Tri-Valley?
- What are the areas for growth within the Tri-Valley and how does that impact the services and infrastructure needed for human services?
The Needs Assessment process will take place now through November 2023.
The success of this Needs Assessment lies in being able to hear various perspectives across the Tri-Valley. Those who would like to be interviewed or participate in a focus group can learn more and express interest here.
The Eastern Alameda Power and Action Committee (EAPAC) is integral to the development of a needs assessment that is representative of the community. Members will be involved in qualitative data collection and analysis. This is a paid position with no experience required. Please fill out an interest form here.
To inform the city of an event happening in the community or to ask a question, give feedback, or share a suggestion, email eana@jsi.com.
Learn more at the following City Council meetings:
Dublin City Council Meeting - April 4, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. (100 Civic Plaza, Dublin)
Pleasanton City Council Meeting - April 18, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. (200 Old Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton)
Livermore City Council Meeting - May 8, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. (1016 S. Livermore Avenue, Livermore)