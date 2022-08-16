REGIONAL – Alameda County officials last week encouraged residents to keep wearing masks indoors as the region continues to “experience high COVID-19 case rates as people increasingly resume pre-pandemic activities.”
But, Dr. Jake Scott, a Stanford Health Care – Tri Valley infectious disease physician who was involved in treating hundreds of patients at the height of the pandemic in 2020, says it’s time for some good news. The latest coronavirus variant is no longer landing Tri-Valley residents — especially those fully vaccinated — in his Pleasanton hospital.
“I don't have the sense that the public is aware of how much better things are,” said Scott said. “I haven’t seen a patient in the ICU on a ventilator because of COVID-19 in several months. Neither have my colleagues. It’s not happening anymore.”
Scott said people who feel comfortable in masks should continue to wear them, but there’s no need for mask mandates. His opinion comes more than a month after Alameda County health authorities rescinded an order requiring people to wear masks in most indoor public settings following a surge in Omicron variant cases from December through the spring. Even as they rescinded the mandate in late June, county and state officials continued to strongly recommend masking indoors.
Since then, COVID-19 rates in Alameda County remained low until a recent uptick in July as a new variant, BA.5, began infecting people. The numbers, according to charts on the county’s website, however, aren't anywhere near the outbreak that occurred after Christmas.
Stanford’s Tri-Valley hospital is not packed with patients as it was early in the pandemic, Scott said. Scott, who teaches at the Stanford University School of Medicine, said the current variant has been found to stay in patients’ upper respiratory tracts, and does not settle in the lower parts of their lungs as COVID-19 originally did. Vaccinations also have proved successful.
“It was hard to believe how effective they were,” Scott said. “I saw it with my own eyes.”
Describing December 2020 as one of the hardest months of his life, Scott said he worked long hours and watched “so many” of his patients die. Like many medical centers, the Tri-Valley hospital’s intensive care units and rooms were clogged with patients, many on machines for months.
“I mean, terrible respiratory failure where their lungs were just utterly destroyed, requiring maximum life support and needing to be intubated right away,” the doctor said. “COVID-19 was just so awful and so lethal.”
Nursing home patients, who were among the first to become victims, also were first to be vaccinated in January 2021. Scott said that by February, the number of nursing home residents admitted to the hospital dropped to a handful and then, to none.
“That's still the case,” Scott said. “I cannot emphasize what a dramatic difference the vaccines made.”
Scott said patients still comment about getting COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. The vaccination does not prevent the infection; however, it works with the body to prevent severe illness.
“When people hear about mild or severe, I think there's a lot of confusion,” Scott said. “People will say, ‘Well, I got COVID after having gotten three doses of the vaccine. I felt sick. I wouldn't call that mild. I had high fevers, and it took me two weeks to recover.’ But the big question is, ‘Did you end up in the hospital because of your COVID-19?’ And the answer is always ‘no.’”
“Even if you’re old, frail, immunocompromised, COVID-19 is not landing people in the hospital,” Scott continued. “That's because we've gotten stronger in terms of our immune responses individually and as a community. We have better treatments available, and the virus has fundamentally changed.”
Scott added that even unvaccinated people have likely been infected and developed some immunity. The illness, he said, may be one that is always with us, perhaps requiring vaccinations as they get for the common flu.
Scott said it’s time to no longer be afraid. Accused of fear mongering at the beginning, when he was concerned people were not taking COVID-19 seriously enough, Scott is now concerned that many people are taking it too seriously.
But Alameda County Health Officer, Dr. Nicholas Moss said in a statement to The Independent that residents should remain cautious in getting back to normal activities. He indicated hospitalizations were up in the county.
“While case rates are on the decline, progress is slow and hospitalizations are at their peak for this latest wave,” said Moss. “Residents should continue to exercise caution and wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask in indoor public settings to prevent airborne infection and protect those around them.”
Moss said older adults and those with underlying medical conditions remain at greatest risk, “but even mild COVID-19 infections are disrupting the lives of many residents and workers here.”
“We expect to see the impacts of COVID-19 for the foreseeable future,” Moss continued. He added that staying up to date on vaccinations provides the best protection, and those who are vaccinated might be less likely to experience ‘Long COVID.’”
Moss continued to encourage people who test positive or experience COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and wear a mask to avoid infecting vulnerable family and community members.
The mostly positive news on COVID-19 comes as another virus, Monkeypox, spreads and gains media attention. On Thursday, Aug. 4, President Joe Biden, accused by critics of not acting swiftly enough, declared Monkeypox a public health emergency in a move intended to quicken vaccine distribution and increase testing. California Gov. Gavin Newsom did the same for the state and some cities, including San Francisco, when he issued a local public emergency on July 28.
Through July 20, 35 cases of Monkeypox were reported in Alameda County, not including those in Berkeley. Many cases across the nation are appearing in the LGBTQ community among men who engage in sex with other men.
Scott said Monkeypox is different from COVID-19, which was a respiratory virus. Monkeypox, which causes painful lesions, is spread through close contact.
Alameda County, he said, is prioritizing vaccinations for people who have had close contact with someone in a suspected case, has HIV, and is sexually active with male partners.