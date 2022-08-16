COVID-19 COVID Germ

REGIONAL – Alameda County officials last week encouraged residents to keep wearing masks indoors as the region continues to “experience high COVID-19 case rates as people increasingly resume pre-pandemic activities.”

But, Dr. Jake Scott, a Stanford Health Care – Tri Valley infectious disease physician who was involved in treating hundreds of patients at the height of the pandemic in 2020, says it’s time for some good news. The latest coronavirus variant is no longer landing Tri-Valley residents — especially those fully vaccinated — in his Pleasanton hospital.