Park District Candidates
By Larry Altman
The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD), which manages 73 parks encompassing 125,000 acres in Contra Costa and Alameda counties, has one of its five seats in play on November’s ballot.
For Ward 3, a district that includes the northern half of Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park and Dublin Hills, voters will choose to keep Waespi a resident of Castro Valley or replace him with challengers, Gina M. Lewis, a notary public from Union City and attorney Daphne Lin, from Fremont.
Waespi, 72, who from 1974 to 2012 worked a variety of jobs in the EBRPD, including as a firefighter, wants to continue serving to grow the district, deal with climate change and balance recreation with land preservation. Waespi was first elected to the board in 2014.
“We need to continue to purchase and develop and open new parklands,” Waespi said. “What we’ve learned from the pandemic is people come and recreate parks. The whole deal of Healthy Parks Healthy People is not a new concept.”
Waespi said he believes the EBRPD is “doing incredibly great, great things” and he always wanted to be a part of it.
“My family spends all its time in parks,” he said, citing Lake Chabot Park as a favorite place to be.
As a director, Waespi said his hardest task is working to balance the needs of mountain bikers wanting more trails with those who want areas to remain free of humans.
“The Park District’s, and my goal is to balance the recreation needs of our community with the preservation of open space and stewardship of parklands,” Waespi said. “While I recognize and support the desire for more recreational uses, I lean toward preservation and protection of natural areas and the species they protect.
He cited a ban on herbicides and “roundup” in the district as a top accomplishment. As the years go on, directors must deal with plans to remove and replace 1,500 dead trees, plant native plants to deal with drought and take measures to prevent brush fires.
Waespi said the district has lived up to its promise of purchasing land and working with the community to preserve it.
“Twenty to 30 years later, you see the fruition of all of the efforts come together and we have these beautiful preserved areas,” Waespi said. “It is great for people that use parks,; it’s great for forms of recreation,; and it’s also great for stewardship of the land. We also have a chart to protect the wildlife and the plants in the areas and we create corridors for migrating animals. I’m just very proud of it.”
Waespi said he was also proud that the parks remained open during the pandemic. He credited staff with risking their health keeping parks clean while they experienced a 30% increase in attendance.
Waespi’s challengers did not respond to The Independent to talk about their candidacies.
Lewis created a website, and on it, Lewis identified herself as a mother of three sons, grandmother to two, and a Blue Star Mom to a retired Navy pilot.
She has served as a Union City Park and Recreation commissioner, as California Association of Parks and Recreation commissioner, and on the board of Directors for the CAPRCBM. She also was a member of the Kitayama Elementary School site council and district council in the New Haven Unified School District.
“Representation matters,” she wrote on her website. “In the 88-year history of the district, there has never been a Black woman appointed nor elected as a director. Issues that affect us never make it to the table for discussion or inclusion.”
The EBRPD, she wrote, should “embrace more sustainable ‘best practices’ for the longevity of the district and our constituents for future generations.”
She also identified “transparency in our dealings,” especially with employees, as a campaign issue.
Describing herself as “not a political person at all,” Daphne Lin, a 52-year-old attorney from Fremont, said she decided to run for the board after she and her husband received no response from Waespi about creating more bike-only trails for mountain bikers.
Lin said she and her husband contend there should be bike-only trails within the EBRPD so bikers won’t run into hikers. She said it would be safer. After she wrote to Waespi, her husband followed suit, also sending letters to the other six directors. Only Colin Coffee, director from Ward 7, which represents cities in Contra Costa County, responded to say the issue was being investigated.
“That was initially why I contacted Mr. Waespi, who was my representative, and he did not write back to me. I received no response,” Lin said. “I felt like if I have a representative and I’m writing about something, it’s a legitimate question that should be addressed, even if he didn’t think it was a good idea.”
Lin said that as she investigated the district, she found what she considered to be a “class bias” and “race bias” with decision making. She said older white directors cater to an older white affluent population concerned about issues such as equestrian events and horse trails, and not a younger more diverse population that engage in other activities, like mountain biking.
“For example, I think that there’s too much of the parts of lands that are leased to ranchers,” she said, adding the board caters to birdwatchers and horseback riders.
Lin said she loves nature and understands mountain bike trails would not make sense in some parks because of their effect on the environment. But, she said, it’s an issue that needs more attention.
“I just think that they have not done enough to look into this and also – they’re not interested,” Lin said. “It seems like what they’ve done is just lip service and they formed some committee that really hasn’t come up with anything.”
Lin said she also advocates a policy to capture feral cats in parks to spay and neuter them and relocate them instead of killing them.
“I just think that there are better things that can be done than to actually just exterminate them,” she said.
Lin, who practices law related to employment issues, said she likes the role the EBRPD plays in acquiring land and protecting open space. She said she worries about over-development and the destruction more housing will cause.
“I think it’s important to keep in mind that there’s a balance,” she said. “I think the park’s district should devote a little bit more time and energy on maintaining and making what it already has better and not just keep acquiring land and not use funds to make existing parks better.”
Following the election, whoever wins Ward 3 and Sanwong will take their EBRPD board seats sometime between December and January. Sanwong said Zone 7’s board will decide how to replace her after she resigns, probably with an appointment.
Sanwong cited the shrinking Sierra Nevada snowpack as the biggest water challenge facing Zone 7 going forward.
“The hydrological cycle of this region is trending toward more significant atmospheric river rain events instead of the Sierra Nevada snowstorms of the past,” she said. “I support building Sites Reservoir because Sites will help us capture and store water from these atmospheric river rain events.”
Sanwong said she remains cautious of the Delta Conveyance Project (DCP) because the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta is “one of our unique natural resources.” The massive state infrastructure project would divert water from Sierra Nevada storms away from its natural path to the San Francisco Bay toward Southern California farming communities and residents.
A second seat, Ward 5, which represents an area including Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore, Sunol, Newark and part of Fremont, already has a winner because only one person filed to run. Olivia Sanwong, a Zone 7 Water Agency board member since 2018, will take over the seat held since 1999 by Ayn Wieskamp, a former Livermore City Council member, who chose not to run for reelection this year. Sanwong and Ward 5 will not appear on the ballot.
The seven-member EBRPD board manages a $290 million budget, purchasing and opening new parklands, maintaining 1,200 miles of public trails, handling fuel management to prevent fires, operating visitor centers, overseeing a public safety force, and employing about 370 people at 44 locations. It also approves managing the funding from bond measures, including Measure WW, passed by 72% of voters in 2008. The $500 million bond measure continues to fund land purchases and preservation.
“Our regional parks are one of the best parts of living in the East Bay,” Sanwong said. “I decided to run for EBRPD to continue Director Ayn Wieskamp’s legacy of managing our natural resources responsibly and balancing recreational access with environmental protections.”
Sanwong said the most difficult part of seeking to replace Wieskamp at EBRPD was leaving the Zone 7 board.
“We accomplished a lot during my tenure at Zone 7 Water Agency,” she said. “I am proud of our work establishing a comprehensive strategic plan to guide the agency’s project planning and decision-making processes.”
Sanwong said Zone 7’s board recently completed the first phase of its Flood Management Plan, prioritized transparency and communications with residents, revamping the EBRPD website and televising meetings. They also sent postcards to announce Zone 7’s water rate review process, held televised workshops and opened two new ozonation treatment plants at Del Valle and Patterson Pass.
Sanwong, an EBRPD Park Advisory Committee member since 2015, said she admires Wieskamp’s legacy and will cherish her mentorship. She will also consult with Jocelyn Combs, who previously held the seat.
“I think Olivia is just going to be great,” Wieskamp said. “She knows the water issues are big and not going to get smaller for a while.”
Sanwong, a Pleasanton resident and global market research analyst at a biotechnology firm, said her background on the water board will help her to understand drought mitigation and water management techniques that directly apply to EBRPD sites, including Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreational Area and Del Valle Regional Park.
She added that her multiracial Thai Lao heritage should serve as a “source of representation in a district where the Asian American and multiracial populations are expected to grow.” The district is 47% Asian American, she said.
Sanwong said she is thrilled that the district continues to expand multi-use trails along Sunol Ridge and at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. Following the opening of Tyler Ranch in Sunol, she said she hopes EBRPD will add Pleasanton Ridge as an Alameda County mountain bike pilot project.
Her priorities include habitat restoration at Coyote Hills Regional Park and improving Mission Peak Regional Preserve’s existing parking lot by adding modern restrooms and an entrance gate. She considers the impact of extreme weather events, including heat, wildfire risk and drought, the biggest issues going forward.
Livermore Park Contenders
By Larry Altman
Three Livermore Area Recreation & Park District (LARPD) directors are seeking reelection in November to the five-member panel that operates and manages a wide range of parks and outdoor facilities in Livermore.
The LARPD also oversees a variety of child care, preschool, recreation and adult education programs. Residents living within a 245-square-mile area bounded by Contra Costa County on the north, San Joaquin County on the east, Santa Clara County to the south and the cities of Pleasanton and Dublin on the west will find this race on their ballot.
Voters will choose three of six candidates, including incumbents Maryalice Summers Faltings, David Furst and Phillip Pierpont, each of whom have lengthy tenures with the board. Challenging them are employee benefits coordinator Corey Hahn, parent Ruby Moppin and human resources analyst Robert Sanchez. Hahn and Moppin said it’s time to bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the board.
Here are the candidates:
FALTINGS
Maryalice Summers Faltings, the current chair of the LARPD, said voters should reelect her to another term “because I’m very good at doing my job.” First elected to the LARPD board in 1994, she cited 40 years of experience serving on elected recreation and park district boards. Before her 28 years at LARPD, she served 12 years in the Sacramento area.
“I’m a past president of both the California Association of Recreation and Park Districts and the Alameda County Parks, Recreation and Historical Commission,” Faltings said. “I know a lot about financial and personnel issues, operations, programming and current best practices in the field of parks and recreation and am always eager to learn more to benefit the residents of LARPD.”
Among her accomplishments at LARPD, Faltings said she began the public tours program at Ravenswood Historic Site, brought the idea of establishing a nonprofit foundation for the district and was the director to support the creation of the skate park.
“I helped plan the construction of the Robert Livermore Community Center,” Faltings said. “I have worked over the years to improve the district’s relationships with the City of Livermore, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, East Bay Regional Park District, and the (Livermore Stockmen’s Rodeo Association.) I am working with staff right now to add a second community garden to our list of facilities.”
Faltings expressed the ambition to add new parks in the district and expand the trail system if the public is willing to finance it. Her “heart’s delight” would be to build a spray park somewhere on the north side of town.
She noted that the district’s first order of business is to recover from the financial impact of the pandemic, rebuild staffing levels, update the master plan and continue the process of keeping the district’s use of technology on the cutting edge. She cited public health and safety as key issues going forward, along with following regulations on water usage and fire suppression techniques.
A widow since her husband, Larry, also an LARPD director, died 20 years ago, Faltings has three grown children, a stepson who lives with his family in Livermore, and five grandchildren.
A senior citizen, Faltings said she’s not as active as she once was, but she finds herself more proud of the programs LARPD offers to seniors.
“I am a strong believer in a time-honored recreation slogan, ‘Everybody recreates in their own way,’” she said. “Some people love to hike; some to swim; others like to dance or take a craft or cooking class. Some people like to play tennis; some prefer pickleball. Within our financial ability, I like to offer the public as much diversity in programs and facilities as we can. Recently, I was accused of being old-fashioned and out of date. Well, I admit to being old, but I’m not old-fashioned, and I think my use-by date is good for another four years.”
FURST
David Furst, who served on the board from 2002-2010 and was reelected in 2014, is seeking another four-year term. A former university professor of sports psychology and sports sociology, and a former elite distance runner, he has lived in Livermore since 1994.
“With my experience on the LARPD Board, I now have the knowledge of park planning, trail creation and fiscal management to continue to serve the residents,” Furst said. “I have been an advocate for equestrians, cyclists and hikers. I have the creativity, knowledge, energy and focus to continue to effectively serve the Livermore area community.”
Among his accomplishments, Furst listed a number of issues he initiated and convinced other board members to support, including outreach to underserved communities, bringing children and their parents to Sycamore Grove Park for ranger-led tours, and translating brochures into Spanish.
“I convinced the district to hire a grant writer and upgrade the outdated Master Plan,” Furst said. “I worked to get the district to put trails into the ‘upper property’ at Sycamore Grove Park. With my encouragement, the Cattail Pond and Valley View Trails were created.”
Furst also mentioned convincing the board to purchase a 74-acre property to add to Sycamore Grove Park (SGP) and creating a trail that connects it to Del Valle Regional Park. He said the soon-to-be opened Patterson Ranch trail, which will run from SGP to Zone 7’s Patterson Ranch, was an idea of his that he advanced.
“I also got the paved trail within SGP recognized as officially part of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail,” he said.
Furst said he helped to guide the district through economic downturns and the pandemic; he believes its future is bright since he began serving. He helped to hire two general managers, a more professional staff and improved its procedures for project approvals.
Going forward, Furst said the district must find financial resources to refresh parks, including upgrading playgrounds, and meet the community’s needs by creating a bicycle pump track at the end of Pacific Avenue, for example.
He also said working with other agencies, including the city, to connect trails and complete other projects is key, along with increasing participation of minorities and women.
“Climate change, drought, and fires are here and must be dealt with,” Furst said. “We have updated our fire prevention policy and are trying to minimize our use of water by decreasing, when we can, the size of some of the lawns and also moving to artificial turf. But all of these challenges will continue.”
PIERPONT
A board director since 2017, Phillip Pierpont said he should be reelected because he has “the best combination of experience, background and perspective to lead LARPD toward an active and healthy future.”
“I have the experience of serving six years on the Board of Directors, working with two general managers, two city mayors, two school district superintendents, two county supervisors, and many other local officials,” Pierpont said. “I have a lengthy background in the outdoor industry as a business owner, manager, park district concessionaire, and guide, which means I better understand the world in which LARPD and its staff operate.”
Pierpont also mentioned his perspective as a long-time resident, business owner and parent of two young children, along with a background in finance and high technology as a lawyer.
Saying “everyone loves a ribbon-cutting ceremony,” Piermont listed opening new parks and building new facilities as among his accomplishments. He included renovating playgrounds, installing shade structures, updating pools, replacing fields, improving campgrounds, developing new trails and a bicycle pump track project underway.
“The most important projects we accomplished in my time as a director were not the headline-grabbers,” he said. Citing his time as vice chair and board chair during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pierpont said the closure of main facilities and cancellation of many programs threatened LARPD, because facility rentals, recreation programs, preschool and after-school care tuition, and other fees represented almost half of the district’s annual revenue. Much of that was eliminated during the pandemic.
“What we did was restructure the organization, institute many cost-saving measures, and then everyone got creative to provide more service with less resources,” he said. “Also, we addressed proactively our unfunded pension liability, initiated a number of projects involving solar power, reduced energy usage, and better water consumption, and developed new processes for managing our capital projects and assets. What we learned were valuable lessons for being more efficient in the future.”
In the future, the LARPD must focus on the community’s needs. His priority, he said, is securing the health of the district.
“I think that means three things for LARPD: healthy finances, healthy people, and healthy facilities,” Pierpont said. “We have taken a number of steps to improve our operations financially, but we have to continue that work to build better reserves and address deferred maintenance of our assets.”
“We have hired and retained great people at LARPD” Pierpont continued, “But we need to ensure that continues. We always have work to do on our facilities, some of which stalled because of the pandemic, but we need to renovate more parks and playgrounds, install more shade, build more trails, and explore possibilities for new facilities. That means evaluate programs regularly, explore new revenue streams, better utilize existing assets, and look for opportunities to add capacity.”
Parks and playgrounds, he said, must be renovated. The district must install more shade, build more trails and explore possibilities for new facilities.
“That means evaluate programs regularly, explore new revenue streams, better utilize existing assets, and look for opportunities to add capacity,” Pierpont said.
Going forward, Pierpont said the district must develop new facilities to accommodate the increasing demand, from smaller projects, like pickleball courts and fitness stations on a trail, to larger projects including a new sports complex of multi-use fields.
“Our challenge in the future includes the increasing costs of the land and improvements, identifying funding for those projects, the decreasing amount of space available, and the impact of such facilities on the surrounding neighborhoods,” Pierpont said. “Navigating those challenges will be difficult and will require experienced leadership from the board and the management team.”
Pierpont also cited future challenges as adopting policies for reducing energy consumption in our facilities, collecting and storing solar energy, consuming less water and re-thinking how we acquire it, and adopting policies and using unique methods to reduce fire danger.
Pierpont said he is an avid hiker, runner and cyclist, and his family utilizes many LARPD programs and facilities, including both aquatic centers, nearby playgrounds and community center activities. His son attended LARPD preschool at Jane Addams.
MOPPIN
Ruby Moppin, a sales leader for Enterprise Holdings, managing a team of six sales executives across the San Francisco Bay Area, said she is running to unseat an incumbent because the board of directors needs an individual who represents programs and services for families, especially those who might think the programs are out of their financial reach.
“As a working parent of school-aged children in Livermore, it is important that the board reflects the local community, including working families,” she said.
Moppin said she has enjoyed the LARPD’s offerings since moving to Livermore in 2011 and decided to run while serving as director of fundraising for the Friends of Joe Michell School, a foundation that raises money for the K-8 school. Moppin said she raised more than $100,000 for Michell students and families and currently serves as director of events, spearheading free and fun community-focused activities for the Joe Michell community.
If elected, Moppin said she wants to raise awareness and expand LARPD’s programs.
“One of my pillars is to build community,” Moppin said. “I want more families to enjoy LARPD’s services, such as Extended Student Services, parks, and summer camps, as my family and I have. I want to expand services and park amenities that attract diverse interests, for example, basketball courts, splash pads, restrooms, cricket, wall ball, etc.”
Moppin said she wants to amplify the district’s programs through multiple social media outlets and word of mouth, “so that families can begin their active and healthy lifestyle from a young age.”
A user of parks including Mocho, Sycamore Grove, Robert Community Center, Max Baer, Mae Nissan, Moppin said she enrolled both of her children in LARPD’s child care program, ESS, and multiple summer camps.
“As an avid sports fan, any park that hosts sporting events brings me joy,” she said.
HAHN
Corey Hahn, a 42-year-old business consultant in corporate insurance, said he is not running for LARPD’s board because the directors have done anything wrong. He believes, however, it’s time for change.
“I am running because I believe in my ability as a leader, my innovative approach to solving problems and producing long lasting partnerships for the community,” Hahn said. “I do believe Livermore is changing and with that, sometimes new energy is needed to deliver fresh ideas and perspectives.”
A husband and father to three children ages 15, 4 and 1 ½, Hahn said his family is very active and loves to explore several of Livermore’s parks.
“We can be found at Bill Clark Park, where I am the park ambassador, almost daily,” Hahn said. “We love going on long nature walks at Sycamore Grove and checking out new playgrounds and areas for our kids to enjoy.”
If elected, Hahn said he wants to openly engage the community to deliver impactful programs that benefit everyone, specifically those “who want to put their energy into them as well.”
“Great leaders listen, analyze and strategically deliver solutions to problems while also having the foresight to be forward thinking,” Hahn said.
Hahn said his background in business includes serving a multitude of clients in a wide spectrum of industries. He said he is responsible for impacting their bottom lines. He also spent 10 years living in Costa Rica, where he worked with a local foundation and community to build a park.
“I am an excellent communicator who is passionate about helping others and being the best possible person I can be for my family and those who I surround myself with,” he said.
Hahn said he does not pretend to know all the issues or state of affairs of the LARPD. He said he sees a big opportunity to lead community engagement.
“We can be more together, and I’d like to lead that charge by working with the community members and local businesses to maximize our resources and deliver programs and events that Livermorians are passionate about,” he said.
Saying his family likes to “soak up the sun,” entertain friends and explore Livermore through its restaurants, events, breweries and wineries, Hahn said Livermore is growing and “will continue to become an amazing and diverse place for young families.”
“I think there is ample opportunity to grow our district and attract others to visit through creative events that represent our community well,” Hahn said. “ I believe this can be done responsibly while engaging local businesses, special interest groups, and community members to highlight that Livermore Vibe we all love so much.”
A sixth candidate, human resources analyst Robert Sanchez, did not list any contact information on the Alameda County Registrar of Voters site and does not appear to have a campaign website. Attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.
PUSD Board Competitors
By Dawnmarie Fehr
Pleasanton Unified School District’s (PUSD) Board of Trustees has two seats up for grabs this November in the General Election.
Current trustees Mark Miller and Joan Larsen’s terms are ending, and they are not seeking reelection. The district is holding its first area-based elections for areas 2 and 5 to fill the seats. Urvi Shah and Laurie Walker will face off for area 2 representation. The Independent was not able to reach Shah for comments before print.
Walker is a longtime Pleasanton resident and PUSD teacher. She said as a daughter of educators, she grew up emulating her parents’ strong belief that education and young people with active minds are precious resources.
Walker teachers at Amador Valley High School and said her in-depth understanding of the budgeting process and inner workings of the district would make her an asset to the board. If elected, she said she would bring excellence and innovation in all educational programs, prioritize recruitment and retention of high-quality teachers, promote collaboration between stakeholders and improve fiscal responsibility and transparency.
“I think fiscal transparency is important,” Walker said. “Ensuring the district is fiscally responsible and all decisions are made with the end goal of expanding or optimizing student learning opportunities.”
She said the next year will bring some challenges to the new board, including the relocation of district offices, a bond measure and newly approved facility master plans for each school site. Walker added the current board’s decision to sell its valuable property near downtown and move to the Hacienda Business Park was sound and she hopes to have a say in the investment of proceeds from the sale of the property.
Walker also said she is concerned about losing teachers.
“At Amador, we are starting to lose some really great teachers,” Walker said. “I think there is extreme teacher fatigue, so I think retaining high quality teachers is going to be critical to PUSD. We need to make it a priority to attract the brightest and the best teachers.”
Walker’s three children went through the district, and she has served on school site councils, district budget committees, athletic booster groups and Parent Teacher Associations. She said she has a great deal of experience supporting education and hopes to continue to serve the community by representing Area 2.
Brown may be running unopposed for the Area 5 seat, but said he isn’t taking the election for granted.
“I will be putting out some signs, doing some outreach and looking for public feedback,” Brown said.
He noted the district will be going through a transition over the next year as its offices are moved and school sites are evaluated. The passage or failure of the bond on November’s ballot will dictate what projects are undertaken and he will use his experience serving on the city’s planning commission to help guide the process.
“The district recently completed a facility master plan for each of the school sites and the needs far exceed the funding we have,” Brown said. “I want to make sure we have high quality facilities for the students and teachers that work in the district.”
For more information on Shah’s campaign, visit shah4schoolboard.com.
For more information on Walker’s campaign, visit votelaurie4schoolboard.org.
For more information on Brown’s campaign, visit votejustinbrown.com.