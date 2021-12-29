Alameda County — A new state law will soon require cities and counties to provide organic waste collection services to its residents and businesses, and to recover surplus edible food, such as that generated by grocery stores and supermarkets.
Senate Bill (SB) 1383 will also require local governments to buy back some of the organic end-product, prompting cities to search for suppliers of, and uses for, the recycled organics they have to purchase.
Judy Erlandson, Public Works Manager at Livermore’s Environmental Services Division, explained that the City of Livermore is working with its partners, for example, the school district, StopWaste and the parks district, to find uses for the recycled organics, referring to land in need of mulch and compost.
The City of Pleasanton is also wondering where to spread the compost.
Pleasanton Management Analyst, ZeeLaura Page said, “(Pleasanton) does not have enough places to apply the compost annually to meet the target. The city will conduct giveaways to residents and look for other ways to meet the target that is allowed under the law.”
She added, “There are not enough compost facilities to produce the amount of compost the law is demanding statewide.”
Recycled organics, however, provide more than just compost.
The cities of the Tri-Valley also look forward to buying waste-derived fuels. Conversion facilities can turn organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG) or electricity, both of which can count toward procurement quotas. Cities value these products for their wider applications, such as transportation or heating.
Erlandson said, in preparation for the new law, the City of Livermore purchased brand-new waste-collection trucks powered by compressed natural gas that are ready to take advantage of RNG.
But she added that, especially with the new law coming into effect, RNG will be hard to come by for some time.
“Unfortunately, that amount of gas — for all the jurisdictions that are going to be looking to purchase it — it's not available in the marketplace yet,” she said. “But, of course, part of this law, part of the procurement requirements, is to drive the market to increase demand for these — for renewable gas and other mulching compost materials — so that then, the supply will rise to meet the demand.”
Maria West, California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) communications director, said that counties are currently analyzing their organic waste amounts, and these will help determine the need for more processing capacity in the state. Counties will submit their numbers by Aug. 1, 2022 to CalRecycle.
Furthermore, she said, CalRecycle expects RNG supplies to increase over the next three years as both organics collection ramps up and new recycling facilities come online. The governor has designated $165 million to support the new law, including digestion facilities to produce RNG.
SB 1383 takes aim at a class of greenhouse gasses called short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs). These pollutants, although they remain in the atmosphere for a shorter time than carbon dioxide, have a much greater impact on global warming. Some SLCPs also directly harm humans and ecosystems.
According to CalRecycle, organic waste in landfills emits 20% of the state’s methane, an SLCP that is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas. SB 1383 aims to reduce organic waste disposal to 75% below the state’s 2014 levels by 2025.
Michelle Sung, an environmental technician for the City of Dublin, explained that when organic waste decomposes in the open air, in contrast to inside a landfill, it does not produce methane. Instead, because of the availability of oxygen, it produces carbon dioxide, a far less potent greenhouse gas.
Recycling facilities can also circumvent methane release by allowing the organic waste to produce methane in a controlled setting, and then capturing it. By capturing methane as RNG and burning it for heat, transportation or electricity, the methane is kept out of the atmosphere. The RNG produced also offsets some of the demand for fossil natural gas.
While cities, for the time being, wait for the supply of recycled organics to catch up with demand, Tri-Valley residents and businesses can help reduce SLCPs by sorting their waste correctly.
“What residents are going to need to start doing, if they aren't already, is to be sorting out food scraps to be composted and collected in that green compost container along with their yard trimmings," said Sung.