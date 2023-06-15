Tri-Valley Haven will offer a 70-hour state-approved course this summer for volunteers providing crisis services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Online classes will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, beginning July 11.
Tri-Valley Haven is a Livermore-based nonprofit organization that provides support services for child and adult victims of abuse and homelessness.
Candidates for the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault training course must be 21 or older and participate in a pre-training interview. They also must sign a confidentially waiver and pass a background check.
In addition to training volunteers for its own crisis line and social services programs, Tri-Valley Haven said it would be accepting social work students and participants from other agencies who need to complete their state certifications.
The deadline to apply is Thursday, July 6.
Tri-Valley Haven stressed that volunteers working in the agency’s thrift store or food pantry are not required to take the training course.
Tri-Valley Haven is also accepting applications for a teen volunteer summer program that runs through Friday, Aug. 18.
Teens 15 to 18 will work in the thrift store and food pantry as cashiers, sorting donations, and distributing food. No experience is required.
For more information about the social services training program or the teen volunteer program, go to