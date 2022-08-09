Football Field Ball Sports NFL Touchdown Unsplash

After almost 10 months, bleachers at Foothill, Amador Valley, Dublin, Livermore and Granada high schools will be filled with fans, students and parents to watch their teams under the Friday night lights.

Tri-Valley high school football is back, and this season is shaping up to be another exciting one. Foothill and Dublin will look to build on the success they had last year while teams like Granada and Amador will look to bounce back from a down year.