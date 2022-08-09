After almost 10 months, bleachers at Foothill, Amador Valley, Dublin, Livermore and Granada high schools will be filled with fans, students and parents to watch their teams under the Friday night lights.
Tri-Valley high school football is back, and this season is shaping up to be another exciting one. Foothill and Dublin will look to build on the success they had last year while teams like Granada and Amador will look to bounce back from a down year.
Last season, the Foothill Falcons were one play away from going into overtime against perennial football powerhouse Campolindo High School and possibly winning the North Coast Section championship. They graduated some of their top seniors from last season, but still boast a strong roster for this year.
Junior running back Samear Lattier will look to take another step forward this year after a strong outing last season. He can potentially have a bigger season this year as he was a five-tool weapon last year for the Falcons.
Also returning for Foothill is freshman phenom Chris Lawson. After the Falcons win over Rancho Cotate High School in the NCS semifinal game, Foothill head coach Greg Haubner said that Lawson was the most talented freshman he’s coached.
Lawson was a dynamic athlete on both ends of the field last year. He often was assigned the toughest matchup as a cornerback while also catching passes for touchdowns. His role will likely expand this season for the Falcons.
The Amador Valley Dons started the year off strong last season, winning their first four games. But they ended the season on a seven-game losing streak that ultimately cost them.
Unlike every other team in the Tri-Valley, the Dons play in the Mountain Division of the East Bay Athletic League which often means they are going up against top programs such as De La Salle and San Ramon Valley.
This year will be another year of tough opponents. They will have to play on the road against Menlo-Atherton who went 12-1 last year and made it to the Central Coast Section title game. They will also have a tough road matchup with El Cerrito High School on the road to start the season.
But the bright side for the Dons will be that this team is upperclassman heavy and will have the experience to compete at a high level. Look for a breakout season from junior Nate Jetter who was a key contributor to last year’s team.
Dublin High had a very underrated season last year going 6-5 while picking up key wins over notable opponents like Castro Valley and Heritage.
The Gaels will have a chance to top last season as their schedule is favorable this year. Aside from their league opponents, the Gaels will face six non-league opponents whose combined record is 30-33 with three of those four of those teams having losing or even records.
Livermore High also had an underrated season last fall. They went 6-5 and stayed competitive through the whole season.
Like the Gaels, the Cowboys have a favorable pre-season schedule outside of their conference games which could give the team extra confidence going into their league games. They will take the next step under third year coach John Wade.
After having a big two-year run in 2018 and 2019, the Granada Matadors have yet to get back to the success that had gotten them into the NCS playoffs in back-to-back years. But things could be looking up this year as new Head Coach Marc Moses takes the mantle as Head football coach.
After spending 11 years as the junior varsity head coach at Granada, Moses will get his chance to lead the Matadors back to playoff football. Senior wide receiver Kekoa Barcinas is also returning at wide receiver for the Matadors who was a key part of the Matadors offense last season.
The first official home football games in the Tri-Valley will be on Friday Sept. 2 as Granada, Foothill and Livermore High will be playing non-conference games. Dublin will have their first home game on Sept. 9 and Amador Valley will play their first home game on Sept. 10.