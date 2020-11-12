On Oct. 30, Lauren Swenson-Lennox successfully completed her Eagle Scout Board of Review.
Lauren is the first Eagle Scout and a founding member of Troop 998G formed on February 1, 2019 and led by Scoutmaster Kimberly Carlson.
The troop is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Post #6298. Without the VFW’s continued support of Scouting for oth young men and young women, this achievement would not have been possible.
Due to COVID-19, the date of her official Eagle Court of honor will be determined later when gatherings are permitted. During her Scouting journey, Lauren served as assistant senior patrol leader, troop guide, and librarian. She went on her first backpacking trips, went white-water rafting, learned how to shoot rifle and shotgun, and most importantly, learned skills and made friendships that will last a lifetime. For her Eagle Scout community project, Lauren led a team in building a pair of benches for the Hart Middle School PE department.
“I am incredibly honored to have served on the Eagle Scout Board of Review for the Tri-Valley’s first female Eagle Scout candidate,” said Tracey Lewis Taylor, Chief Operating Officer of Stanford Healthcare – Valley Care.
Former Assemblywoman Catharine Baker posted the following to her Facebook page about the event.
“Got to do something special tonight,” Baker wrote. “It gave me much hope for our future. I was honored to serve on the Eagle Scout Board of Review for the Tri-Valley’s first female Eagle Scout candidate. She made the rank. Her skills and her embrace of both Eagle Scout and Scouting values were a nice tonic for the times we are in.”
Like the other Eagle Scouts in the inaugural class, Lauren’s official Eagle date will be Feb 8, 2021.
In addition to Scouting, Lauren’s passions include dance, law, sociology and sports. Lauren dances competitively and is co-captain of the Foothill High School Dance team. She participates in the Foothill Writer’s Club. While at Foothill, Lauren has played on the lacrosse team, the ice hockey team, completed a Spartan Trifecta, and participated in Foothill’s Mock Trial Club. In addition to Scouting, Lauren has volunteered with the Exceptional Needs Network and Open Heart Kitchen.
After graduation, Lauren plans to attend college and study sociology. She has applied to a number of colleges in California and Oregon.
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, a Scout must be active in their troop, provide leadership, earn 21 merit badges including the areas of citizenship, camping, communications, cooking and lifesaving or emergency preparedness as well as demonstrate that they live by the principles of the Scout Oath and the Scout Law.
They must also plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project benefiting a religious institution, school or community group.