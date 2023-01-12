Alameda County – The Tri-Valley’s five mayors will soon venture to Washington D.C. to advocate on several issues, including the Valley Link project, during the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors on Jan. 17-20.
In addition to Valley Link, mayors John Marchand (Livermore), Karla Brown (Pleasanton), Melissa Hernandez (Dublin), Dave Hudson (San Ramon) and Robert Storer (Danville) will be discussing such topics as infrastructure, climate, the environment, health and safety, economic development, affordable housing and homelessness, as well as mental health.
The Conference of Mayors is the official non-partisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are over 1,400 such cities in the country today. Each city is represented in the conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.
“A key purpose of the trip to DC is to build and maintain relationships with elected representatives, their staff, along with Federal departments and to provide updates as to what is happening in the Tri-Valley region,” said Becky Hopkins, assistant to Pleasanton’s city manager. “Additionally, mayors will discuss federal funding opportunities.”
One discussion area falls under the transportation and infrastructure topic: the Valley Link project. The mayors will provide a status update and continue to advocate for support and additional federal funding avenues for the project, said Hopkins.
The Tri-Valley Mayors have been successful advocates for Valley Link in the recent past, securing $5 million in the 2022-23 State Budget with Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and Senator Steven Glazer serving as budget supporters. Funding will go to the Tri-Valley – San Joaquin Regional Rail Authority for the Valley Link project.
Hernandez said she is looking forward to the conference and the opportunity to represent her constituents and the community.
“Through these advocacy trips, the coalition is able to strengthen and maintain relationships with elected representatives, federal agencies, and their respective staff,” said Hernandez. “Furthermore, these trips have yielded successes for the region. In recent years, the Coalition secured federal funding for Axis Bridge, as well as improvements to the Iron Horse Trail.”
Brown agrees the annual event is a prime opportunity to promote the Tri-Valley while addressing topics unique to Pleasanton.
“As the mayor of Pleasanton, I will be attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors to request continued support of the Tri-Valley, while discussing some specific concerns of Pleasanton,” said Brown. “I am proud of the cooperation all five cities and mayors of the Tri-Valley extend to support the region; together we have a powerful voice. I will continue to support Valley Link as a method to improve the region’s traffic congestion.”
Brown noted that she will also discuss the challenges and high costs associated with removing PFAs (chemical contaminants) from potable/drinking water.
“I will also personally thank Congressman Swalwell for his earmark funding for Pleasanton of $2 million dollars, which was recently approved for PFAs remediation in Pleasanton,” Brown continued. “The completion of both projects will be costly, and support from the federal agencies will be important to achieve our shared goals for the region.”
According to Brown, the mayors also plan to meet with federal lobbyists at Townsend Public Affairs, who have scheduled in-person meetings with regional congressmembers and U.S. senators.
Livermore Mayor John Marchand was unavailable for comment.