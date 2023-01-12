U.S. Capitol
Les Zaitz/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Alameda County – The Tri-Valley’s five mayors will soon venture to Washington D.C. to advocate on several issues, including the Valley Link project, during the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors on Jan. 17-20.

In addition to Valley Link, mayors John Marchand (Livermore), Karla Brown (Pleasanton), Melissa Hernandez (Dublin), Dave Hudson (San Ramon) and Robert Storer (Danville) will be discussing such topics as infrastructure, climate, the environment, health and safety, economic development, affordable housing and homelessness, as well as mental health.