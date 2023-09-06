TRI-MAYOR'S CONFERENCE.jpg

The Tri-Valley Mayors’ Summit was held on Aug. 31 at the San Ramon Marriott Hotel. From left: Moderator and former Assemblymember Catharine Baker, Livermore Mayor John Marchand, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez, Danville Mayor Robert Storer and San Ramon Mayor Dave Hudson, seated.

(Photo courtesy of the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce)

SAN RAMON — The mayors of five Tri-Valley cities agree that the biggest challenge right now is building enough affordable housing, while also complying with the state’s stringent construction mandates.

“Creating that (affordable housing), especially for families and young families with careers in health care and education is difficult,” said Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez during the 2023 Mayors’ Summit last week. “That is something that as parents we worry if our children will be able to afford to live here.”