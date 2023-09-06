SAN RAMON — The mayors of five Tri-Valley cities agree that the biggest challenge right now is building enough affordable housing, while also complying with the state’s stringent construction mandates.
“Creating that (affordable housing), especially for families and young families with careers in health care and education is difficult,” said Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez during the 2023 Mayors’ Summit last week. “That is something that as parents we worry if our children will be able to afford to live here.”
The Mayors’ Summit at the San Ramon Marriott Hotel was hosted this year by the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Catharine Baker, former assemblymember and current California Fair Political Practices commissioner. The event also included San Ramon Mayor Dave Hudson, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, Livermore Mayor John Marchand and Danville Mayor Robert Storer.
Hudson said homes should be built closer to jobs to reduce gas emissions and eliminate traveling time for workers.
“This whole idea that we need more housing to build around climate change is interesting,” he said. “But the reality is that you don’t have to build more houses. It’s that you have to build closer to the jobs to reduce vehicle milage and traveling … I’m out here looking at Chevron who has too many vacancies in the business park. So, sell the business park. We need to explore all options.”
Marchand said he is proud to serve the City of Livermore, adding there are many points of success in the city, but there are also challenges.
“I am very proud of the community gathering places that I worked very hard to create, iconic places like Livermorium Plaza, Stockmen’s Park and the approved Veterans Park,” he said. “The council moved out of the triple-wide trailer and now the community can meet in a state-of-the-art facility, which is also our emergency operations center, which will serve and protect our community for generations.
“As far as challenges, we need to ensure that there is sufficient infrastructure to support our workforce and employers. We need to create housing for our local workforce or create transportation connections like Valley Link to enable people to get from their homes to their jobs. Affordable workforce housing and housing for our seniors are critically important regional issues, as are water and energy infrastructure.”
Storer also agreed that complying with the state’s affordable housing numbers is one of Danville’s biggest concerns.
“… our challenges, and I think I can speak for all the mayors here, is getting our (state mandated) housing element in place,” said Storer. “It has been a giant pain, but we are so close to getting it through.”
Pleasanton’s mayor said there was much to be proud of in the city.
“We have a beautiful downtown that I love,” Brown said. “But we are also taking a different turn from the 11 years I’ve been here (on the council) and that is on our five-year road map, which includes infrastructure.” Brown noted that the city is working on a protected bike lane on West Las Positas that will serve as an east/west connector with access to three of Pleasanton’s schools. She also talked about the “very exciting” 9-mile HOV lane that will eventually connect San Ramon to Sunol.
“I see this as very important,” Brown said.
Brown also gave an update on two city water wells, where contamination was found. The City of Pleasanton found forever chemicals in two of the city’s drinking water wells. Forever chemicals are found in items such as Teflon, fertilizer and stain resistant sprays, to name a few.
The wells have been shut down while the city determines how to handle the problem, said Brown, even though the Water Quality Control Board has deemed the amount of forever chemicals as so slight the wells could remain open. The council, however, out of an abundance of caution, has closed them.
In the meantime, Pleasanton is getting all its water from the regional water supplier, Zone 7.
Hernandez touted the city’s “beautiful parks and diverse population” as points of pride, adding that she is most excited about their future downtown development plan. The proposed projects include creating a town square and extending Golden Gate Drive north of Dublin Boulevard within the Dublin Place shopping center.
The area would create space for public gathering places and events.
“There is always great excitement in Dublin at all times,” Hernandez said.
When asked about their collaborative efforts as a region, the mayors agreed that the Valley Link commuter light rail system is a priority. The passenger service will provide stations along a 42-mile corridor between the eastern Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station and the planned Altamont Corridor Express North Lathrop Station. Once in service, Valley Link would provide 74 daily round trips and is expected to carry more than 33,000 daily riders by 2040.