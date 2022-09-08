Alameda County – The Tri-Valley’s five mayors met for their annual panel discussion on Aug. 31 in Dublin at Patelco Insurance.
Hosted by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce, the Mayors’ Summit featured mayors Melissa Hernandez (Dublin), Newell Arnerich (Danville), Karla Brown (Pleasanton), Bob Woerner (Livermore), and Dave Hudson (San Ramon). The group provided updates on their communities and regional efforts in the Tri-Valley.
Former Dublin Mayor Tim Sbranti moderated the event.
“It’s a great tradition to have all five of our mayors here; it’s just a great legacy,” said Sbranti.
Moving down the panel, starting with host Mayor Melissa Hernandez, Sbranti asked representatives to highlight what makes each town special and compatible with its neighbors.
“Being able to bring our specific branding of the ‘New American Backyard’ to Dublin and explain to people why we have such great parks really makes me love Dublin,” said Hernandez.
Arnerich complimented the five mayors’ ability to work together – whether it be on permit processing issues, area growth or transportation – to make the Tri-Valley a cohesive, forward-moving region. He expressed gratitude for Danville’s and the other Tri-Valley cities’ commitment to customer service in all areas.
“We’ve been doing this (mayors’ summit) as a group for almost 27 years,” said Arnerich. “What it has really evolved into is ‘How can we make a community’s life better? How can we help?’”
Brown agreed, highlighting the accomplishments of Pleasanton in recent years and the city’s goals for the future.
“Costco is coming,” said Brown. “And we have five new hospital buildings coming as well … There is lots going on. When your planning department is one of the busiest buildings in the city, that’s great.”
Woerner echoed Brown’s sentiment that businesses in the Tri-Valley and specifically Livermore, feel welcome.
“Livermore is really a great place to do business,” said Woerner. “We have got a lot of the infrastructure and assets that you need and a wonderful downtown that we are making even better all the time.”
He also addressed housing issues in his city, stating that the council has worked hard to provide for all of Livermore’s residents and would continue to do so.
“We want to make sure that the people who work in Livermore can actually live in Livermore,” said Woerner. “And so that means having a full spectrum of housing for everyone.”
Hudson credited his start in local politics with the development of area trails and outdoor activities as part of San Ramon’s family-centered appeal and quality of life.
Cooperatively, the five mayors agreed the Tri-Valley is a growing place for businesses, while still maintaining their hometown feel replete with parks and top-rated schools.
“I’m so proud to be a part of this (Mayors’ Summit),” said Brown. “Together as a group, we have really charted the course for the direction of the Tri-Valley.”