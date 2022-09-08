LOGO - Dublin Chamber of Commerce DCC.jpg

Alameda County – The Tri-Valley’s five mayors met for their annual panel discussion on Aug. 31 in Dublin at Patelco Insurance.

Hosted by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce, the Mayors’ Summit featured mayors Melissa Hernandez (Dublin), Newell Arnerich (Danville), Karla Brown (Pleasanton), Bob Woerner (Livermore), and Dave Hudson (San Ramon). The group provided updates on their communities and regional efforts in the Tri-Valley.