LOGO - CityServe of the Tri-Valley CSTV

Alameda County – Two Tri-Valley nonprofit organizations are merging their operations with a plan they believe will better serve the region’s low-income seniors.

CityServe of the Tri-Valley, which offers a variety of programs to approximately 2,000 Tri-Valley residents of all ages, will now acquire the programs and staff from Senior Support of the Tri-Valley, which provides similar assistance to people 60 and over.