Alameda County – Two Tri-Valley nonprofit organizations are merging their operations with a plan they believe will better serve the region’s low-income seniors.
CityServe of the Tri-Valley, which offers a variety of programs to approximately 2,000 Tri-Valley residents of all ages, will now acquire the programs and staff from Senior Support of the Tri-Valley, which provides similar assistance to people 60 and over.
These programs include food and shelter assistance, financial counseling vocational training, legal guidance, and help with medical, dental and behavioral health needs. CityServe will add Senior Support’s 2,000 clients to its current base of 200 seniors, creating a Senior Services Division to focus on its older clients, said Christine Beitsch-Bahmani, CityServe’s chief executive officer, who will run the joint operation.
“There are 29,000 low-income senior residents in the Tri-Valley,” Beitsch-Bahmani noted. “We need to find where they are and make sure they understand the resources available to them.”
Beitsch-Bahmani added that CityServe’s senior clients are mostly unsheltered, living in cars and hotels and in the streets. Senior Support, which primarily deals with older residents living in their own homes, will bring its expertise with sheltered clients to CityServe.
Eric Eisenberg, a Senior Support board member, called the merger a “perfect marriage” because of their similar missions. Their new name will likely keep “CityServe” in the title. No layoffs or program cancellations will occur as a result of the merger, he said.
“The hope is that with every service that we're currently offering, we will be able to offer it better, and then we'll be able to add new additional features to those services,” Eisenberg explained.
Beitsch-Bahmani further said the joint effort will provide more assistance to seniors’ family members. Clients live primarily in Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin.
“We're not seeing a huge increase in homeless (clients),” she said. “We're seeing a huge increase with (those aged) 60 and above.”
Beitsch-Bahmani explained that because there are more than 260,000 people in Alameda County who will be turning 60 or older in the next four years, the amount of those requesting services will only increase.
“That’s why we're positioning ourselves to make sure we have programs and services available when that comes up for them,” she said.
Eisenberg said Senior Support officials looked at options last year about how to become a larger organization. They investigated several other nonprofits to join; City Serve appeared to be the right fit. Senior Support has recently operated with an interim CEO.
Beitsch-Bahmani said Senior Support representatives proposed the merger idea to her in November. After consideration, she took the idea to the CityServe board. During the last eight months, three members from each of the boards formed a design team with a consultant, two directors and a lawyer to examine the finances, goals, mission, values and scope of work.
Both boards voted unanimously June 23 to merge. Once approved at the Secretary of State’s office, the conglomerate will become official on Sept. 8. The nonprofit will restructure the board.
The merger also brings two business models together. Beitsch-Bahmani said CityServe is primarily funded by 22 churches, about 15 to 20 businesses, and 62 individual donors. Senior Support is funded primarily with government grants.
Eisenberg said each method, he said, can prove difficult in a recession, but putting both together might better weather an economic downturn.
“I think that the communities that we serve can look forward to continuing to get great services from us by the same passionate people who have always been doing it,” Eisenberg said. “And we look forward to this next chapter in the two organizations.”
Run out of the Pleasanton Senior Center at 5353 Sunol Blvd., CityServe will open an office Sept. 1 in Livermore to make it easier for residents there to access their services. The Livermore office will be located at 3311 Pacific Ave.