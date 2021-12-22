Alameda County — The California Citizens Redistricting Commission (CCRC) released its final boundary maps this week, bringing some change for how Tri-Valley residents are represented in Congress and the state legislature for the next 10 years.
Following weeks of work, the CCRC’s final maps released Monday put Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin and Sunol in a new state Senate 5th District that separates them from Contra Costa County cities, including Danville and San Ramon. The move makes them the western-most cities in a district that runs east to include San Joaquin County municipalities, including Stockton, Tracy and Manteca. The district includes the Altamont Pass and Interstate 580 from Dublin to Tracy.
Currently represented by Democrat Sen. Steve Glazer, who lives in Orinda, Tri-Valley residents would find the name of Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman on their ballots in the new district. Eggman, a Democrat who formerly served on the Stockton City Council, represents the Central Valley cities in the new district.
In Congress, Livermore, Pleasanton, Sunol and a portion of Dublin are placed in a new 14th District with Hayward and Fremont, but areas of Dublin east of Dougherty Road shift into a new 10th District with San Ramon, Danville, Walnut Creek and Concord. U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat who has represented those cities since 2012 likely would run for re-election in the 14th District.
Dublin neighborhoods moved to the 10th District would be represented by Democrat Mark DeSaulnier, who has represented the Contra Costa County cities since 2015.
In the State Assembly, Livermore and Pleasanton remain in the 16th District with San Ramon and Walnut Creek, but portions of Dublin and Pleasanton west of Dougherty Road were shifted into the 20th District with Hayward, Union City, San Leandro and Castro Valley, among others. Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan would continue to represent the 16th District. Democrat Bill Quirk, who represents the 20th District, recently announced his retirement. Two Democrats pulled papers to run for the seat, including Jennifer Esteen — a nurse and community activist who lives with her wife and children in Ashland. The other candidate, Fremont City Councilmember Teresa Keng, no longer lives in the redrawn district.
Throughout the weeks of redistricting, some Tri-Valley politicians had urged the CCRC members to keep Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin together as 'communities of interest' in both the federal and state legislatures. According to the final maps, that only happened in the state Senate seat, which divorced them from familiar cities like San Ramon and attached them to Stockton.
Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner wrote a letter Dec. 14 to the commission, trying to get the panel to keep Livermore and its neighbors with East Bay cities.
“Livermore has consistently and continuously advocated for keeping the Tri-Valley together as a Community of Interest and keeping the Tri-Valley with other similar East Bay cities and not dissimilar communities, such as the Central Valley,” Woerner told The Independent in an email.
After earlier drafts of maps were released during the process that showed boundaries splitting off parts of Dublin, Woerner urged its members to try to keep the cities together.
Woerner stated that residents identify the Tri-Valley as including Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon and Danville, in addition to surrounding open space and semi-rural areas. Residents in the cities, he wrote, use the same transportation networks, have similar demographics and employment sources; their children play in the same sports leagues and businesses have formed partnerships.
“The Tri-Valley has flourished over the years due to our tremendous cooperation, and our region is poised for even greater excellence moving forward,” Woerner wrote. “However, to continue to thrive and achieve our mutual goals, we must be able to work together in close collaboration with legislators dedicated to the needs of the Tri-Valley.”
The biggest concern, the mayor said, was splitting the area into two U.S. Congressional districts.
“If the Tri-Valley must be split; we strongly urge you to not split any Tri-Valley city in half, as the current Assembly and Congress maps do,” Woerner added. “Keep cities whole and combine us with the communities with shared interests we have identified.”
Cities, School Districts Set to Begin Redistricting
Meanwhile, the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton, along with the Dublin Unified School District and Pleasanton Unified School District, have scheduled several public hearings during the first months of 2022 that will lead to the creation of new geographic district boundaries that will be utilized for the November general election.
PLEASANTON
For Pleasanton City Council and Pleasanton schools, this is the first-time ballots will be divided into districts with councilmembers and trustees elected geographically. The city and school board will each create separate district boundaries.
Pleasanton City Attorney Daniel Sodergren said the council plans four public meetings for the community to provide input on creating district maps to elect four councilmembers. Voters citywide will continue to elect the mayor.
The meetings are tentatively set for Jan. 4, Jan. 18, Feb. 3 and Feb. 24. The first two hearings will allow the public to provide comments on proposed districts. Following the Jan. 4 hearing, residents will be able to go to the city’s website to submit their own suggested maps.
“It will be a chance for the public to offer input on what they feel is important,” Sodergren said.
On its website, the city said residents should consider “communities of interest,” areas with shared concerns and characteristics, including school attendance; natural dividing lines including roads, hills or highways, areas around parks and landmarks; common issues and neighborhood activities; and demographics, including income and education levels; languages spoken; and single or multiple-family housing.
Using input from those meetings, information supplied online and from the submitted maps, a demographer hired by the city will begin drawing maps. The public can take part in the second two meetings.
“I’m hoping there will be a lot of public participation,” Sodergren said. “I think that will be a good thing.”
Besides district maps, the city council will also choose two of the created districts for the 2022 ballot. The other districts would come two years later.
Pleasanton City Council voted in September to shift from at-large voting — where all residents vote for all city council members — following the threat of a lawsuit from attorney Kevin Shenkman. Shenkman alleged the at-large electoral system violated the California Voting Rights Act of 2001. Instead of fighting and potentially losing, the city chose to transition to the new system.
The Pleasanton Unified School District has already held three online meetings to discuss drawing boundaries. A community workshop will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fairlands Elementary School and on Zoom.
Public hearings with mapping will begin Jan. 27, Feb. 15 and Feb. 24, with another public workshop March 8. The final mapping will be completed on March 24.
Residents can also provide input through the district’s website.
DUBLIN
The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD), which already elects its trustees by district, will soon announce its public redistricting meetings to prepare new maps.
DUSD Assistant Superintendent Chris Hobbs said a meeting schedule has not been finalized.
“We expect to have two community meetings — one in early January and one in late January (or) early February,” Hobbs said. “In addition, there will be presentations and opportunities for public comment at the Board of Trustees' meetings in January and February, beginning with the meeting on Jan. 11.”
Once it is determined, the meeting schedule will be posted on the district’s website.
Since the Dublin City Council is elected at large, it does not go through the redistricting process.
LIVERMORE
In the City of Livermore, which established districts in 2018, the city council held two discussions during meetings in October and has scheduled its first public hearing for Jan. 24.
Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner said the 2020 census data did not indicate a change is needed, but “people’s perceptions may have changed.”
“We will find out by going through the required process,” Woerner said.
Current district maps are available at drawlivermore.org. Woerner encouraged residents to submit comments and create their own suggested redistricting maps on the site.
“Comments are more easily understood with an accompanying picture/drawing,” Woerner said. “Additionally, it is valuable for those taking part in the process to see the visual representation of what is being requested.”
Maps should be submitted by Jan. 31. They will be available for public hearings on Feb. 14 and March 14.
Livermore’s school district is also not subject to redistricting, as the trustees are elected at-large.