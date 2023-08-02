LOGO - Alameda County Seal

REGIONAL — Demand for Tri-Valley housing remains resilient this summer, despite the rising interest rates and fleeing insurance companies facing the market, according to recent data provided by the Bay East Association of Realtors.

“Since January, pretty much across the board, we’ve seen increases in sales prices throughout the East Bay and Tri-Valley as well,” said David Stark, Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer for Bay East. “However, compared to where we were this time last year, we’re not quite there yet.”