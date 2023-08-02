REGIONAL — Demand for Tri-Valley housing remains resilient this summer, despite the rising interest rates and fleeing insurance companies facing the market, according to recent data provided by the Bay East Association of Realtors.
“Since January, pretty much across the board, we’ve seen increases in sales prices throughout the East Bay and Tri-Valley as well,” said David Stark, Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer for Bay East. “However, compared to where we were this time last year, we’re not quite there yet.”
At $1.69 million, median June sales prices in Dublin marked a 42% increase off lows seen during the winter for single-family detached homes, while Livermore saw a 21% increase to $1.2 million and Pleasanton a 14% increase to $1.69 million.
Compared to the previous June, the sales prices represented a 9.92% increase for Dublin, no change in Livermore, and a 3.43% decrease for Pleasanton.
“There’s a lot of different places where you can put the thermometer to assess the health of the real estate market,” said Stark. “Prices and price trends are clearly a place where you can put this thermometer, but inventory, actual number of homes sold, the average number of days a home is on the market — these are also very good indicators of the health of the market and where it may be going.”
The number of homes sold and their days on market this year are tracking similarly to last year, which Stark found remarkable.
“I really didn’t think that we were going to see those kinds of market conditions with the interest rates at what they are now,” said Stark. “It just shows you that people want home ownership in the Tri-Valley.”
Mortgage rates, which dipped as low as 2.65% for 30-year fixed mortgages in 2021, began rising in earnest early 2022 in response to rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and peaked above 7% last November. Although currently off their highs, the rates still hover just below 7%.
Major home insurers, meanwhile, began pulling out of California around the same time as the mortgage-rate peaks, citing growing wildfire risks as part of their reasoning.
Allstate, for example, quietly mentioned in an earnings release last November that it would cease writing new homeowners and condominium business in California.
And State Farm stopped accepting applications for California business and personal property in May “due to historic increases in construction costs outpacing inflation, rapidly growing catastrophe exposure, and a challenging reinsurance market,” according to a statement from the insurance company.
But Tri-Valley sales prices and days on market this summer have so far shrugged off those headwinds, although without the enthusiasm of the remote-work driven increases seen in 2021.
“Million-dollar homes at six and a half percent interest, selling in 10 days — that’s remarkable,” said Stark. “That just shows you how desirable home ownership is in Livermore.”
Last month, Phong La, the Alameda County Assessor, released the 2023 Assessment Roll, which detailed a 7.274% increase in the county’s taxable property values as of Jan. 1.
The county’s roll now totals about $414.9 billion, with public schools receiving about 42% of the tax revenues, according to press material from La.
“I am also grateful that after careful review of home sales data, the Alameda County Assessor’s Office determined that more than 8,350 property owners who recently purchased homes throughout Alameda County will receive a reduction in their property taxes,” continued La. “After looking at the data, it was clear the right thing to do was provide proactive Proposition 8
assessment tax reductions to these impacted property owners.”
California’s Proposition 8 allows the Assessor to temporarily reduce property assessments if the real estate market shows a decline.
Meanwhile, Proposition 13, passed in 1978, places limits on both the rate at which property can be taxed and how quickly assessment values can increase
Newark and the City of Alameda led the county’s gains with 10.9% and 8.9% increases, while the Tri-Valley saw a 5.6% increase in Dublin, a 6.4% increase in Livermore and a 5.9% increase in Pleasanton.
Although California’s Proposition 13 caps assessed-value growth at 2% per year, the cap increases every year regardless of whether actual assessed values move up or down, according to information on the County Assessor’s website. Properties can therefore see annual changes in excess of 2% and still remain under the cap.
Over time, long-term property owners tend to see lower assessed values than comparable recent purchases under Proposition 13, according to the State Board of Equalization.
The county began mailing individual assessment notices in the middle of July. Property owners have until Sept. 15 to make appeals.