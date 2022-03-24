REGIONAL — The Shell station on Dublin Boulevard and San Ramon Valley Boulevard hit $5.99 per gallon for regular gasoline last week, a reflection of worldwide oil prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
While state lawmakers considered several forms of financial relief that included gas tax holidays and cash rebates, fuel-dependent businesses struggled locally to find creative ways to lessen the shock.
“Prices are ridiculous!” said Pleasanton resident Veronica Torres.
Torres, who drives for DoorDash to supplement her income, said that the price increases rendered many of her delivery prospects too expensive. Dashers, after all, pay for their own gas. She now cannot take any jobs that pay less than two dollars per mile.
“I’m having to really look at my phone,” she said. “And I’m having to stay within the Pleasanton area. … You get an order that they're telling you, ‘Hey, you're going 9.7 miles, and we want to pay you six dollars.’ It’s like, yeah, okay, I'm gonna sit right here. I'm not moving.”
Outside of work, Torres said that she and her daughter gave up eating out, and they paused their usual trips to explore San Francisco.
Jeff Harlan, who runs the lawn-care company TriValley Landscape, adjusted his business as well. The company, because of recent fuel prices, made an effort to concentrate its clients closer together to minimize travel, going as far as canceling some accounts and retargeting its marketing. His construction business now asks for all of its materials to be delivered.
Motorists suffering sticker shock at the pump are turning to public transit as a means to alleviate the pain to their pocketbooks.
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) saw its highest weekday ridership last week since the beginning of pandemic lockdowns, reaching 33% of pre-pandemic levels on March 17.
"We have seen a modest increase in weekday ridership over the past month, but it is difficult to conclude a direct cause and effect with rising gas prices because it coincides with some employers bringing back workers to the office," said BART media relations manager James Allison.
The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) saw a similar uptick, with weekday March ridership up three percent compared to February. LAVTA attributed the increase to both a return to work and fuel prices.
California gas prices averaged $5.800 per gallon last Friday, up 22% from what it was a month ago and up 49% from a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association. Alameda County numbers came in slightly higher at $5.841 per gallon.
The prices include a state excise tax of 51.1 cents per gallon used to fund improvements to infrastructure, like public roads, mass transit systems, airports and waterways.
While the tax normally rises in July to keep pace with inflation, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed in his 2022-23 budget to skip this year’s 3-cent increase “in an effort to potentially lower the price of gasoline and diesel fuel and provide some relief to consumers.”
A governor’s office spokesperson told The Independent, “The governor is focused on providing billions in relief to Californians who are suffering from rising gas prices across the country, a direct result of Putin’s war.”
Lawmakers, meanwhile, proposed even more aggressive ways to use the state’s estimated $46 billion surplus for motorist relief.
In January, Assemblymember Kevin Kiley introduced Assembly Bill 1638, which would suspend the entire state excise tax for six months, effectively lowering the cost of gas by 51 cents — a gas tax holiday. Critics of the bill, however, pointed out that there was no guarantee that gas stations would pass the cost savings on to customers, and the bill failed to pass on March 14.
Another group of lawmakers, led by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, announced on March 17 a proposal to send $400 to every state taxpayer. The payments, although dubbed a gas rebate, would not be tied to fuel purchases or vehicle ownership.
“For most vehicles — for most Californians — this $400 rebate is equivalent to a one-year gas tax holiday,” said Petrie-Norris.
The proposal is in its early stages and when drivers will see the money remains to be determined.