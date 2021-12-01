Alameda County — Police stepped up visibility around Tri-Valley shopping areas in the last two weeks, following a rash of brazen takeover robberies at malls and high-end stores in the Bay Area.
The crimes — so-called “smash and grab” robberies and burglaries — sometimes involve up to 20 thieves swarming into stores to snatch property.
In the Tri-Valley, nine would-be thieves dislodged a sliding glass door to enter the closed Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton about 1:15 a.m. Nov. 21. Police suspect they were headed to a jewelry store but left with nothing when they realized the business was protected with security gates. They were gone before the police were called, Pleasanton police Lt. Erik Silacci said.
Pleasanton police began deploying additional officers at large and small shopping centers on Nov. 22. Uniformed officers in patrol units make their presence known, while undercover officers also work quietly, Silacci said.
Police in Livermore, Dublin and Pleasanton are working together with surrounding law enforcement and intelligence agencies to share information about potential crimes. Police have spoken with local businesses on how to identify suspicious activity.
Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt said his agency has assigned marked and unmarked units to patrol high-traveled commercial areas.
“Should the Dublin Police receive information (that) a planned smash-and-grab event is to occur in our city, a plan on how to respond has been put in place,” Schmidt said.
Tri-Valley police representatives said they are on alert as the holiday buying season gets fully underway. Officers are advising residents, business operators and their employees to develop safety plans in the event a smash-and-grab robbery occurs while they are in a store.
“Have an evacuation plan. Know where there is safe refuge,'' Livermore Police Department Detective Taylor Burruss said. “If you can safely get out of the situation, get out of the situation … Don’t be the hero that tries to save the day. Nothing shopping-wise is worth your life or your safety. Just step back and be as good a witness as you can.”
Although “organized retail crime” from basic shopping to larger operations is nothing new for law enforcement, a recent flurry of high-profile crimes has triggered the governor, Bay Area district attorneys, and law enforcement agencies and retailers to work together to form task forces to combat the problem.
“We’ve had organized retail crime as an issue for a while. It’s been growing in California,” said Rachel Michelin, president of the California Retailers Association, which advocates for retailers statewide. “This blatant smash and grab…That is something we’ve never seen before.”
Michelin said the wave appears to be a “new enterprise” run by organized crime syndicates who contract with street gangs to commit the acts. Gang members — many of them underage — turn over the stolen merchandise to the crime rings for pay.
“This has been a little bit shocking to everyone,” Michelin said.
Although smash-and-grab thieves targeted stores in Union Square on Nov. 19, they also struck in smaller cities, including Concord and Walnut Creek. Thieves also have hit stores in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Monterey, Chicago and Burnsville, Minnesota. Last week, the spate of crimes resulted indirectly in a death when a former Hayward police officer was shot while trying to stop a man from stealing a KRON television crew’s camera equipment as it worked on a smash-and-grab robbery story in Oakland.
Alameda County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Ray Kelly said young people who commit the crimes communicate on social media, using direct messages, making it difficult for law enforcement to intercept them.
The thieves identify their targets, formulate plans, arrive in caravans and rush in. Many wield hammers and tools to shatter display cases.
“They are like a tornado,” Kelly said.
California law makes theft of property worth up to $350 a misdemeanor, but members of an organized group could be charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, which is a felony, law enforcement officers said.
Michelin said the California Retailers Association earlier this year pushed Gov. Gavin Newsom to fund the Organized Retail Crime Task Force to investigate the crime rings. Michelin said there now are three task force units in the state, but three more are necessary.
“We really do need to look at how we can deter this from happening in the future,” she said. “We can’t let this become our new normal.”
In a statement, Newsom said the task force will collaborate with law enforcement and district attorneys to identify and prosecute organized theft rings, recover lost merchandise, and work with retailers to reduce theft and improve safety for shoppers.
Last week, Newsom directed the California Highway Patrol to increase its presence near major retail sites and announced an increase in the 2022-2023 state budget to combat retail theft.
“The level of organized retail theft we are seeing is simply unacceptable,” Newsom said in a statement. “Businesses and customers should feel safe while doing their holiday shopping.”
Burruss said Livermore police have undergone extensive training in the last 2.5 years on how to deal with organized commercial theft. Officers provide safety tips to businesses and a beefed-up crime analysis unit works with its neighboring police agencies to link crimes and develop intelligence.
Burruss suggested shoppers “play through” a scenario of what they would do if a mob rushes a store while they are inside. She said family members and friends should discuss a plan while they are driving to a store.
Just as a traveler counts the rows between them and the emergency doors on a jet, shoppers should look for the exits in a store to make a quick escape should something happen, she said.
“If you see something, say something,” Burruss said. “That slogan really is applicable to everything. If you see large gatherings of vehicles on the freeway heading in a certain direction, maybe call 911 or the local agency to just get that information out there.”
Michelin said state lawmakers need to address the situation when they resume in January. Local prosecutors must bring cases against those arrested, she added, so that customers feel comfortable going into a business.
She continued, “We need to set the example that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in California.”