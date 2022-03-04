The Tri-Valley – San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority Board of Directors last week approved a three-year employment contract for incoming Executive Director Kevin Sheridan.
Sheridan, who joined the transit authority as deputy executive director last summer, succeeds Michael Tree, who will officially step down at the end of the month.
The transit authority, created in 2017, is charged with developing the Valley Link project to provide rapid transit connectivity between the San Joaquin Valley and the San Francisco Bay area. It is governed by a board of directors appointed by 15 member agencies, including the cities of Dublin, Pleasanton, and Livermore; Alameda County; Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority; and Altamont Corridor Express.
Prior to joining Valley Link, Sheridan was director of capital projects for the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, where he oversaw $1.5 billion in rail construction. He also previously held project management positions with the San Joaquin Council of Governments and the California Department of Transportation.
At its meeting Feb. 9, the board also announced the hiring of Wil Ridder, former executive director of state and federal policy and programming for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, as the transit agency’s deputy director for financial planning and programming.