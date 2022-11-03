LOGO - Valley Link Tri-Valley – San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority

Alameda County – Authorities behind the Valley Link rail project to connect the Tri-Valley to San Joaquin County recently purchased 200 acres of surplus land in Tracy to build a facility to produce green hydrogen to run its trains.

The Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority’s deal with the City of Tracy is the latest step to support the agency’s quest to create the first passenger rail system in California to run on self-produced, green hydrogen. Once extracted from natural gas, hydrogen can generate energy used to power vehicles such as the hybrid trains Valley Link will use.