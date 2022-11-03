Alameda County – Authorities behind the Valley Link rail project to connect the Tri-Valley to San Joaquin County recently purchased 200 acres of surplus land in Tracy to build a facility to produce green hydrogen to run its trains.
The Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority’s deal with the City of Tracy is the latest step to support the agency’s quest to create the first passenger rail system in California to run on self-produced, green hydrogen. Once extracted from natural gas, hydrogen can generate energy used to power vehicles such as the hybrid trains Valley Link will use.
“The project’s vision also supports opportunities to create and sustain new living-wage jobs in both the hydrogen fuel production and related renewable energy industries,” Veronica Vargas, chair of the Authority’s board of directors, said in a statement. “This is good for both the economy and the environment.”
Targeted for construction in 2025, the Valley Link train would initially run 26 miles from the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station through Livermore’s Isabel and South Front Road stations to Mountain House. Eventually, Valley Link is proposed to run on tracks to the North Lathrop Altamont Corridor, 42 miles from Dublin. The project, estimated to cost $1.8 billion, currently has $750 million identified.
The land purchase follows the announcement in June that the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) approved entry of the Valley Link Rail Project Phase 1 into Project Development of the Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program. The move will enable Valley Link to apply for about $450 million in federal funding from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law for a total of $1.2 billion in funding.
In terms of closing the funding gap Kevin Sheridan, Valley Link Executive Director, reported that the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) last week listed Valley Link on its Major Project Advancement Policy list of priority projects identified for funding in the amount of $1.8 billion. He further noted that Valley Link will continue to seek state funding programs, such as the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP) and the Solution for Congested Corridors Program (SCCP). Eligible agencies can request up to $150 million from SCCP, Sheridan said. He also expressed optimism about securing the remaining funds needed, explaining that once a project encumbers a significant portion of funding, it becomes easier to gain the rest.
“The benefit of having a significant amount of funding allocated to your project and getting it closer to construction allows greater opportunity to leverage other funding sources to get to construction,” Sheridan said, explaining that there’s a sense of responsibility on funders to help a public project that’s amassed millions across the finish line. “When the state looks at projects in the pipeline, it prioritizes those close to being shovel-ready.”
Supporters believe thousands of Bay Area workers who commute from their homes in the Northern San Joaquin Valley will use the service. By 2040, some 33,000 passengers are predicted to ride Valley Link daily, removing tens of thousands of vehicles from the 580 and 205 freeways, and reducing conflicts with heavy trucks that operate from the Port of Oakland.
The Tracy City Council approved the sale to the Authority for $100 and closing costs at its Sept. 20 meeting. A city report said the surplus land located on West Schulte Road was once home to a Department of Energy antenna farm. The city estimated the land’s worth at about $1.2 million, which will serve as a community contribution to the project.
The purchase followed the Authority’s approval in September of the project’s Hydrogen Production Feasibility Study.
Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez said in a statement that she thanked the city of Tracy for its financial commitment to the project from the San Joaquin County side of the train line.
“The dedication of this 200-acre property to Valley Link is a critical piece of the one-third of Valley Link’s funding that has already been identified through local sources – a total of over $700 million – to support its competitiveness in leveraging additional state and federal funding,” Hernandez said.
Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, who represents most of the Tri-Valley, said the “Valley Link hydrogen production business model is intended to serve as not only a catalyst for private investment, but also for a green energy economy within the Northern California megaregion, combined with workforce development to create and sustain living wage jobs.”
Authority officials said the hydrogen production facility will meet the needs of the first segment of the Valley Link train to Mountain House. Public and private investment would be needed to increase it in the future.
“Valley Link is well-positioned to be a model of sustainability, capitalizing on innovative technology and recent public and private sector investments to operate on its self-generated renewable energy,” said Tim Sbranti, director of strategic initiatives for Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group.
Sbranti added that cities and communities on both sides of the Altamont Pass will reap benefits of job creation and economic growth. Even before Valley Link opens, the hydrogen production facility will be able to support other transit and truck operators in the next two or three years, he said.